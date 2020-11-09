After Hurricane Dorian, a layup helped the Bahamas rebuild

But after Bain’s game-winner, word got out and donations poured in. All told, $151,740 came in from about 4,000 donors.

“A lot of people at home lost everything, lost their lives, lost family members, lost their whole life savings,” Bain said. “People had to start over from zero like they were newborns.”

Bain gave the money to his parents, who oversaw the rebuilding effort of both the church and their home. The house has been habitable since July. The church has been up and running since April.

“Without these people, there’d be no way in the world that we’d be back in our church building,” said Norris Bain, Nathan’s father. “We would still be working on the how to get that completed.”

No need, thanks to that layup.

On the day that Stephen F. Austin was playing Duke, the first international flight to Grand Bahama since the hurricane touched down. Its passengers: basketball teams from Tennessee, who came to the Bahamas for a tournament that Norris Bain organized, a first step toward normalcy for a nation that suffered more than $3 billion in damage and lost at least 74 people in the storm.

Hours after that plane landed, a loose ball just happened to roll into the hands of Nathan Bain.