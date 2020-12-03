Agent: LeBron inks 2-year, $85 million extension with Lakers

James will make more than $39 million this season, more than $41 million next season and more than $44 million in the final year of his new deal, during which he will turn 38.

The Lakers have a history of rewarding superstars in their later seasons, allowing them to finish with the franchise rather than forcing Lakers icons to make difficult decisions about how they will wrap up their careers. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James Worthy, Magic Johnson, Elgin Baylor, Jerry West and Kobe Bryant all finished their Hall of Fame careers with the Lakers rather than making a late money-grabbing pit stop with another team.

Los Angeles famously gave a two-year, $48.5 million extension to Bryant when he was 35 years old in November 2013. The deal was criticized at the time for its largesse compared to Bryant's diminishing dominance, but owners Jeanie and Jim Buss felt the contract was an appropriate reward for Bryant's contributions to the franchise.

The new deal for James currently carries none of those concerns, because he is still a matchless player even after spending half of his life in the professional basketball and reaching nine of the last 10 NBA Finals while becoming the league's leading scorer in postseason history.