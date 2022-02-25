Aikman expected to leave Fox for ESPN 'Monday Night' booth

Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick have done the main broadcast the past two seasons. Michaels could take another look at ESPN now that it has Aikman.

Michaels was in line to be the play-by-play announcer when the “Monday Night” package moved from ABC to ESPN in 2006. He was traded to NBC after he expressed interest in remaining with John Madden, producer Fred Gaudelli and director Drew Esocoff after they elected to go to “Sunday Night Football.”

The MNF booth has had frequent changes since Mike Tirico left for NBC in 2016. Tirico was the play-by-play voice for 10 seasons (2006-15) and teamed with Jon Gruden for the last seven. Sean McDonough took over for Tirico for 2016 and ’17 and worked with Gruden.

After Gruden left to take over as Raiders coach and McDonough sought to move back to college football, ESPN went with the three-man booth of Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten and Booger McFarland in 2018. Witten struggled as an analyst and decided to return to the playing field in 2019.

Levy, Griese and Riddick could also remain in tact as a second “Monday Night” crew. ESPN/ABC will have 23 regular-season games when the league's new broadcast deal begins.