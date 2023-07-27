The events surrounding the annual meeting of the North Carolina Coaches Association were created to make coaches better and showcase the state’s top players. It’s also connected generations, such as the Albright family and its five participants over the years.

At last week’s 75th anniversary celebration, former Grimsley tight end and long snapper Nolan Albright became the fifth to participate in the football game put on by the NCCA and held at Grimsley’s Jamieson Stadium, which is adjacent to the association offices.

All of the Albright’s attended Grimsley. Nolan’s grandfather, Doug, played in the 1957 boys’ basketball game. His great uncle, Bob, played in the same game in 1965 and was known for having to guard Raleigh Broughton’s Pete Maravich, who scored an all-time game-record 42 points for the East. His uncle, Stuart, played football in 1987, while father Ethan played basketball in 1989.

“It was the camaraderie and my teammates,” said Ethan, the current Grimsley athletics director. “I don’t remember how many points, how many rebounds I had … they do a great job making it a special week, a special few days. You get together, you meet players from other parts of the state, you play for coaches you don’t know, you get to know people and you build relationships that have lasted forever.”

Nolan earned the invitation to play for the West All-Stars after being named HSXTRA First Team all-area for the last two seasons for the Whirlies, who were NCHSAA 4A state runner-up in his 2022 senior season. The game brought flashbacks of his playing days, with a 14-yard catch on the West’s first play from scrimmage.

“I’m just very proud of him,” Ethan said. “He has worked very hard and to get recognition like this, to get selected and be able to play and the first play of the game catch a pass out of the gate was really fun for me to get to watch. I tell a lot of people on campus that my favorite part about being an AD is celebrating success. I’m also a parent, so inside, I was celebrating his success. It’s hard to show it in the position that I’m in, but I’m very proud of him.”

Ethan was one of four brothers in his immediate family to play a Division I sport, in addition to his father playing basketball at Duke in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Ethan played at North Carolina and had an NFL career that included a 2007 Pro Bowl and the league record for most consecutive starts by a long snapper.

After his playing days, the NCCA’s Phil Weaver brought Ethan on to operate youth clinics that Nolan participated in. His role as the host includes preparing the field, running the concessions and operating the stadium lights. On Thursday, Ethan and Nolan cleaned up the stadium.

Nolan is set to play at Cornell, having graduated from Grimsley with a 4.3 GPA. He plans to play the same positions that he did in high school for the Big Red.

“I think people locally have been coming to this game for so long,” Ethan said. “I saw a lot of people that didn’t have a kid playing that came here for the social event. It’s just a fun family evening, middle of the week, fireworks show, the weather was great, it’s just one of those longstanding traditions that has been at the school for so long.”