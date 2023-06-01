Correy McManus Jr. could see in senior John Shearin IV’s eyes a will to win during the anchor leg of the 4X400 relay at the 2A Midwest Regional on May 13. McManus, a junior sprinter, soon saw his High Point Andrews teammate down on the track surface, bruised, his legs and side hurting after he dove over the finish line in a winning effort.

“I was in front by a couple meters and he caught up to me,” Shearin said. “I was like, ‘Are we racing today?’ And so he’s racing. The last 250 (meters), we were just both passing each other, passing each other, passing each other and then I was like, ‘I need to dive, I need to lunge my body forward,’ and when I did that, I went too far and so I fell.”

McManus said his bruised but not beaten teammate was on the ground for some time and had little to say. When Shearin got up, his mind drifted quickly from the pain to the fact that his team won that event and ultimately, the meet.

“We won, we won, we won!” Shearin recalled shouting.

The next week, on May 20 at N.C. A&T, the Red Raiders won the 2023 boys outdoor NCHSAA 2A track and field state championship. It was the program’s ninth championship, after having won 3A titles six from 1988-1993 as well as 1996 and 2001.

“I think for one, it means realigning the tradition that was already set before us and really tapping into what it means to be a Red Raider,” said Andrews coach Ty Mathis. “In my opinion, what it means to be a Red Raider is really showing forth resilience, persistence and determination.”

“My coach, every meet, every practice, every quote he sends us, he emphasizes ‘By Any Means Necessary,’ and what he means by that is ‘No matter what, we are going to leave our heart on that track and do our best,’” Shearin said. “The way we live that out is we don’t give up and even when we feel like we are hurt and can’t do anything else, we make sure that if we can’t do it, somebody else can do it as well as we can do it and we make sure that as a whole, everybody is doing their best.”

Last year the Red Raiders finished fifth in 2A outdoor state and in February, finished fourth in the 1A/2A indoor state meet, making them somewhat of a surprise winner this spring. But behind the scenes, the team worked harder, even having voluntary team practices without coaches.

McManus only broke 11 seconds in the 100 meters twice in seven meets in 2022. But with work, he hit the 10s 10 out of 12 times. His PR went from 10.77 last year to 10.42 this season.

In the 2023 outdoor state championships, he took gold at 10.56, followed by sophomore teammate Ja’Neil Harris who finished second at 10.63 and won the 200 meters at 21.74.

Mathis got his track coaching start under Burlington Cummings coach Donnie Davis, before coaching middle school track at Turrentine. Upon moving to Andrews, he didn’t know much about the school’s athletics history.

Mathis soon learned of the school’s track tradition, one that includes girls outdoor state titles in 2001 (3A), 2002, 2004, 2005 and 2017, with the last four being in 2A.

Mathis is the coach for both teams.

“I try to let them determine ‘When does it feel good for you?’ ” Mathis said. “And the analogy I like to use is a plane. A plane doesn’t automatically come off the ground. A plane has that acceleration phase, then gradually comes up and in my opinion, I don’t think each person’s plane does it the same way every time."

Shearin, the son of Andrews girls basketball coach John Shearin, is considered the captain of the Andrews hurdlers. In the state meet, he finished fourth in the 300 hurdles, fifth in the 110 hurdles and was anchor on the seventh-place 4X400 relay team.

Other leaders have been junior Zamar Timmons, whose fifth-place triple jump was a big boost for the team in the eventual two-point win over Owen. Girls who have led include thrower Kamora Bailey as well as sprinters Jurnee Flowers and Sanai Johnson.

Johnson, a sophomore, was also the leading scorer on the girls basketball team and her 12.19 100 meter ranks third all-time in Andrews girls history.

“It is our first one since 2001,” said Shearin of the boys championship. “I just found that out. It means a lot. When we got to school on Monday, everybody was congratulating us. They were proud of us. That was a feat that we were trying to get to the last three years and we accomplished it faster than they expected.”