Angel Zarate accomplishes rare UNC baseball feat

In what likely will be his final season with the UNC baseball program, Angel Zarate joined elite company with his offensive performance.

If it is the end of Angel Zarate’s time with the UNC baseball program, his last chapter in Chapel Hill is certainly one to remember.

Zarate put together a tremendous season, as he posted a .340 batting average to go along with seven home runs and 40 runs batted in. His offensive production was staggering, as his season is one that has put him in the UNC baseball program’s single-season record books.

The Reidsville, North Carolina native became the first Tar Heel hitter to record 100+ hits in a single season since Cody Stubbs accomplished the feat during the 2013 season. He becomes just the ninth Diamond Heel ever to reach the century mark in a season.

Zarate has put together a fantastic career in Chapel Hill, and head coach Scott Forbes knows just how important his outfielder has been to the program. Shortly after the Tar Heels’ devastating loss to Arkansas in the Super Regional, Forbes spoke about Zarate and Danny Serretti.

Although he still has college eligibility left, it’s very possible that Zarate has played in his final game as a Tar Heel. Given his outstanding career, the Tar Heel outfielder should draw plenty of interest from Major League teams, as he’ll look to continue his success at the next level.

