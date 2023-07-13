BOONE, N.C. – App State Athletics will celebrate the beginning of the 2023-24 athletics calendar with FanFest, presented by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

The event will run from 3:30-6 p.m. and give fans the opportunity to interact with their favorite fall sport student-athletes.

The event will feature an hour-long autograph signing session from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. with student-athletes from the football, volleyball, field hockey, soccer, cross country, cheer and dance teams.

Additionally, there will be inflatables and other interactive games. Concessions stands will be open for food and beverages.

Fans are encouraged to park in the Rivers Street Deck, the Stadium Deck (off Jack Branch Drive, past Raven Rocks Hall) or the Justice Lot (off Stadium Drive, behind New River Hall). Spaces are subject to availability.

The 2023 football season kicks off Sept. 3 with a home game against Gardner-Webb. The Sept. 16 home game against East Carolina will be Family Weekend, while Homecoming is slated for Oct. 28 against Southern Miss and Heroes Day is scheduled for Nov. 4 against Marshall. Black Saturday will be Nov. 25 against Georgia Southern.

