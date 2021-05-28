Ap State football team releases TV schedule

BOONE, N.C. – Half of the game times and television network designations for App State’s 2021 football schedule were announced last week in conjunction with ESPN and the Sun Belt Conference.

A minimum of five App State games will air on national television this fall, in keeping with the rise in the Mountaineers’ national reputation since joining the FBS ranks in 2014.

App State set a program record with eight nationally televised games last year, including seven during the regular season. The previous records were set a year earlier in 2019, when the Mountaineers appeared on national TV seven times total, five during the regular season.

The Mountaineers boast an all-time record of 36-11 in games aired on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, including a 5-2 mark last year. App State’s six bowl games – all wins – have been on ESPN’s flagship channel.

The Sept. 23 matchup with Marshall will be App State’s fourth regular-season home game to air on the flagship ESPN channel. The others were against Miami in 2016 and Arkansas State and Louisiana last year.

Season tickets and tickets for the opener in Charlotte against ECU are on sale to the general public. To purchase, visit www.appstatesports.com/tickets. Away game tickets will be sold at a later date, pending availability.