App State Earns Invite to First-Year Myrtle Beach Bowl

BOONE — App State is going bowling again, this time at the beach.

After capping an 8-3 regular season with a 34-26 win at rival Georgia Southern, the Mountaineers have accepted an invitation to play North Texas (4-5) in the first Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday, Dec. 21.

The game at Coastal Carolina’s Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C., is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on ESPN. Information on ticket availability will be finalized in the coming days.

App State will be making its program-record eighth national television appearance of the season and its sixth bowl appearance in as many postseason-eligible FBS seasons. With a 5-0 bowl record since the 2014 transition, it is the only FBS program with no losses or ties in at least five appearances.

The Mountaineers and North Texas Mean Green will meet for the first time. UNT, coached by Seth Littrell, went 4-5 in the regular season, including a 3-4 mark in Conference USA games to finish fourth in the West division. App State is 2-0 in bowl games against C-USA opponents (2018 vs. Middle Tennessee and 2019 vs. UAB in the New Orleans Bowl).