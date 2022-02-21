App State Hires Kevin Barbay as offensive coordinator

BOONE — App State Football has hired Kevin Barbay to be the Mountaineers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, head coach Shawn Clark announced Monday.

Barbay, 39, spent the previous three seasons at Central Michigan and was the Chippewas’ offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 2021. CMU capped a 9-4 season with a bowl win against Washington State, scored at least 30 points in eight games and ranked in the top 25 nationally in total offense (443.4 yards per game).

CMU’s Lew Nichols III led the nation with 1,848 rushing yards and scored 16 rushing touchdowns last season as a redshirt freshman. Through the air, the Chippewas averaged 265.4 passing yards a game while totaling 31 touchdown passes and just 10 interceptions in their 13 games.

“We are excited to welcome Kevin, his wife Kacie, and their children to the App Family,” Clark said. “Kevin has directed prolific offenses as a coordinator and has quality experience coaching at multiple levels of college football. He will help us continue our strong tradition on the offensive side of the ball and will be a big asset to the program as a leader and mentor.”