App State Hires Rod West as cornerbacks coach

BOONE, N.C. – App State head football coach Shawn Clark announced Feb. 4 the addition of assistant coach Rod West to the Mountaineers’ staff.

A fast riser in the coaching profession, West will coach the App State cornerbacks, a group that returns 2019 All-American Shaun Jolly and veteran Steven Jones, among others.

“We are excited to welcome Rod, his wife, Marcie, and their children, Maya and Major, to the App Family,” Clark said. “Rod has great experience as a coach and recruiter that will help us build upon our championship defense. He is a family man and a respected mentor who is a perfect fit for the App State culture.”

Named to the 2021 American Football Coaches Association 35 Under 35 list, West spent the last three-plus seasons on staff with the Richmond Spiders, most recently as the co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Richmond’s 2020 season was postponed to spring 2021.

“I'm excited and extremely humbled to join the Appalachian State football family,” West said. “I understand the rich football tradition of App State. The App State brand is synonymous with winning. I appreciate the opportunity coach Clark has provided for me and my family, and I look forward to getting to work!”