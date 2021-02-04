App State Hires Rod West as cornerbacks coach

BOONE, N.C. – App State head football coach Shawn Clark announced Feb. 4 the addition of assistant coach Rod West to the Mountaineers’ staff.
A fast riser in the coaching profession, West will coach the App State cornerbacks, a group that returns 2019 All-American Shaun Jolly and veteran Steven Jones, among others.
“We are excited to welcome Rod, his wife, Marcie, and their children, Maya and Major, to the App Family,” Clark said. “Rod has great experience as a coach and recruiter that will help us build upon our championship defense. He is a family man and a respected mentor who is a perfect fit for the App State culture.”
Named to the 2021 American Football Coaches Association 35 Under 35 list, West spent the last three-plus seasons on staff with the Richmond Spiders, most recently as the co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Richmond’s 2020 season was postponed to spring 2021.
“I'm excited and extremely humbled to join the Appalachian State football family,” West said. “I understand the rich football tradition of App State. The App State brand is synonymous with winning. I appreciate the opportunity coach Clark has provided for me and my family, and I look forward to getting to work!”
In 2019, West served as the defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach, helping Richmond finish first in the Colonial Athletic Association in passing defense at 194.8 yards per game. Cornerback Daniel Jones was named to the CAA all-conference team after finishing third on the team with 84 tackles, including a team-high 52 solo tackles, and recording two interceptions and five pass breakups.
West spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons as Richmond’s dimes coach and was also the co-special teams coordinator in 2018. The Spiders’ 2017 squad finished fifth in the CAA in passing defense at 197.7 yards per game.
He coached at Chattanooga from 2015-16, serving as the cornerbacks/dimes coach as well as recruiting coordinator. During his time with the Mocs, he mentored four All-Southern Conference honorees. Chattanooga led the SoCon in passing defense and ranked top two in the league in total defense in both seasons.
West began his coaching career in 2009 at NAIA school Kentucky Christian, where he worked with defensive backs and assisted with academics. He has also had stints as a graduate assistant for the Division II national runner-up Delta State (2010), defensive backs coach at Morehouse College (spring 2011), defensive backs coach at Texas A&M-Commerce (2011-12) and defensive backs and special teams coach at Morehead State (2013-14).
A native of Selma, Ala., West was a four-year letterman from 2005-08 and a two-year starting defensive back at Southwestern Athletic Conference member Alabama State. He was a member of the Dean’s List his final three years and graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in English in 2009.