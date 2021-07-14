App State students take top honors at annual Highland Games Track & Field event

GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, NC—Two Boone residents took their track and field careers to new heights at the 2021 Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.

Patrick Freeman and Casey Meinert, both seniors at Appalachian State University, were named Outstanding Athletes of the track and field competition at this year’s Highland Games.

Freeman competed at the Games in 2019, but 2021 marked Meinert’s first year doing so.

“It was a ton of fun,” she said. “I absolutely loved it.”

“It’s the most fun track event I’ve been to,” Freeman added.

A native of Winston-Salem, N.C., Freeman is currently studying geography at Appalachian State and hopes to become a wildlands firefighter after graduation.

Meinert hails from Stafford, Va., and is studying nutrition and dietetics at Appalachian. Following graduation, she plans to pursue a master’s degree and a career in pediatric nutrition.

Grandfather Mountain Highland Games