App State's Jackson accepts Reese's Senior Bowl invite

BOONE — App State standout linebacker and All-America candidate D'Marco Jackson has accepted an invitation to play in the prestigious Reese's Senior Bowl.

Considered the most prominent college football all-star game, the Senior Bowl will be played Feb. 5 in Mobile, Ala.

Named one of the nation's most versatile players by ESPN, Jackson is the only FBS player this season with at least 90 tackles (he has 91), 10 tackles for loss (he has 13.0), five sacks and one interception. That's after a 2020 season in which he was the only FBS player with at least 90 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and eight passes defended.

A senior from Spartanburg, S.C., Jackson is second in the Sun Belt at 9.1 tackles per game, fourth at 1.3 tackles for loss per game and ninth in sacks to go along with his seven quarterback hurries, four pass breakups, one forced fumble and the one interception. His 91 tackles are the fourth-highest total among players on teams currently receiving AP Top 25 votes.

The inclusion of Jackson continues a strong run by App State, as Akeem Davis-Gaither (2019 season), Jalin Moore (2018) and Colby Gossett (2017) have received recent invitations. Wide receivers Brian Quick (2011) and Dexter Jackson (2007) also participated in the Senior Bowl.