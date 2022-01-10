Appalachian adds a pair of promising transfers

BOONE — App State's football program ¬has officially added FBS transfers Kaedin Robinson, a wide receiver from UCF, and Ahmani Marshall, a running back from Wake Forest.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Marshall played the 2021 season as a freshman for the Demon Deacons. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Robinson made his college debut at ASA College Brooklyn in 2019 before redshirting with three game appearances in his 2021 debut at the FBS level for the Golden Knights.

Both offensive skill position players were prep standouts in North Carolina.

A native of Asheville, N.C., Robinson had 94 catches for 1,686 yards and 23 touchdowns as a prep senior at The Christ School and was named an honorable mention NJCAA All-American after catching 37 passes for 897 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019 for ASA College Brooklyn. It didn't have a fall season in 2020, when college football players didn't exhaust any eligibility.

After signing with UCF, Robinson played in the first three games of the 2021 season and had a 30-yard touchdown catch in the second game against Bethune-Cookman.