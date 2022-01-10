Appalachian adds a several promising transfers

Marshall was invited to participate in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas following a productive prep career at East Forsyth High School, where he totaled 2,204 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns.

Haskins joins secondary

App State's football program ¬has officially added FBS transfer Marcus Haskins, a defensive back who played at Liberty during the previous two seasons and has totaled 17 interceptions at the collegiate level.

A native of St. Paul, Minn., the 6-foot, 185-pound Haskins intercepted one pass as a Liberty starter in 2020 after picking off seven passes as an NJCAA All-American at Iowa Western in 2019 and being named a first-team All-American thanks to his nine interceptions as a redshirt freshman for Division II Concordia-St. Paul in 2018.

Haskins started at cornerback and free safety during his time at Liberty.

He played in four early season games for the Flames in 2021 and totaled 31 tackles with five passes defended in 15 career games for Liberty. Twenty-six of his tackles were solo stops, highlighted by a high of seven tackles in the 2020 bowl win against Coastal Carolina.