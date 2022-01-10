Appalachian adds a several promising transfers

BOONE — App State's football program ¬has officially added FBS transfers Kaedin Robinson, a wide receiver from UCF, and Ahmani Marshall, a running back from Wake Forest.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Marshall played the 2021 season as a freshman for the Demon Deacons. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Robinson made his college debut at ASA College Brooklyn in 2019 before redshirting with three game appearances in his 2021 debut at the FBS level for the Golden Knights.
Both offensive skill position players were prep standouts in North Carolina.
A native of Asheville, N.C., Robinson had 94 catches for 1,686 yards and 23 touchdowns as a prep senior at The Christ School and was named an honorable mention NJCAA All-American after catching 37 passes for 897 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019 for ASA College Brooklyn. It didn't have a fall season in 2020, when college football players didn't exhaust any eligibility.
After signing with UCF, Robinson played in the first three games of the 2021 season and had a 30-yard touchdown catch in the second game against Bethune-Cookman.
A native of Winston-Salem, N.C., Marshall totaled 29 carries for 121 yards in two seasons with Wake Forest's program, including the 2020 season that didn't count against his eligibility. He made 10 game appearances in 2021 and rushed for 103 yards on 23 carries, highlighted by a six-carry, 37-yard showing against Duke.
Marshall was invited to participate in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas following a productive prep career at East Forsyth High School, where he totaled 2,204 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns.
Haskins joins secondary
App State's football program ¬has officially added FBS transfer Marcus Haskins, a defensive back who played at Liberty during the previous two seasons and has totaled 17 interceptions at the collegiate level.
A native of St. Paul, Minn., the 6-foot, 185-pound Haskins intercepted one pass as a Liberty starter in 2020 after picking off seven passes as an NJCAA All-American at Iowa Western in 2019 and being named a first-team All-American thanks to his nine interceptions as a redshirt freshman for Division II Concordia-St. Paul in 2018.
Haskins started at cornerback and free safety during his time at Liberty.
He played in four early season games for the Flames in 2021 and totaled 31 tackles with five passes defended in 15 career games for Liberty. Twenty-six of his tackles were solo stops, highlighted by a high of seven tackles in the 2020 bowl win against Coastal Carolina.
After a standout career at East Ridge High School, Haskins intercepted a pass in the first five games of his college career while playing in his home state of Minnesota. He tied a Division II record with seven passes defended (including one interception) in one game and finished that season with 29 passes defended (including 20 breakups) and 41 tackles.