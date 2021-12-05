Appalachian earns bowl bid to play WKU in south Florida

The Mountaineers will be making their 24th national television appearance in their last 41 games and playing for the 53rd time on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. App State is 12-7 all-time on ESPN with a win earlier this season against Marshall.

The Dec. 18 bowl matchup will pit one the nation’s top Group of Five defenses against the nation’s top passing attack.

The Mountaineers are No. 2 nationally with 109 tackles for loss (8.2 per game) while also ranking in the top 20 nationally in scoring defense (No. 16, 19.3 points), total defense (No. 18, 325.5 yards), pass efficiency defense (No. 12, 114.7), interceptions (No. 10, 15), defensive touchdowns (No. 6, four), red zone defense (No. 15, 73.7 percent) and rushing defense (No. 19, 118.8).

App State also reached the Sun Belt title game for the third time behind a balanced offense that averages 34.2 points, 240.7 passing yards and 187.7 rushing yards per game.

Led by third-year head coach Tyson Helton, WKU entered the Conference USA title game with a seven-game winning streak before losing 49-41 against a UTSA team that improved to 12-1. FBS passing leader Bailey Zappe threw for 577 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions, and WKU ranks second nationally with a 43.1 scoring average.