Appalachian football turns out to be one hot ticket

BOONE — For the first time in school history, App State has eclipsed 10,000 football full-season tickets sold, Director of Athletics Doug Gillin announced June 23.

“The passion, excitement and energy for App State Football is at an all-time high,” Gillin said. “The people of App Nation continue to show up in record numbers, and we are thankful for our fans’ commitment that seems to get stronger by the day. After breaking the all-time school and Sun Belt season attendance records last season and with exciting opponents coming to Kidd Brewer Stadium this fall, the momentum for this program is amazing.”

App State opens the 2022 season with its first ever home game against the North Carolina Tar Heels (Sept. 3) as one of seven contests at The Rock this fall. Six of those are on Saturdays, giving fans ample opportunity to enjoy one of college football’s best tailgating scenes on App State’s picturesque campus.

“Our players, coaches and staff could not be more excited for this fall,” head coach Shawn Clark said. “The Mountaineer students and fans make The Rock one of the most electric college football atmospheres in the country, and we can’t wait to kick things off September 3. Thank you, App Nation!”

Due to low supply, those interested in purchasing season tickets should call the Athletic Ticket Office at 828-262-7733. There are no online season ticket sales at this time.

Season ticket renewals began in February, and new season tickets were made available for purchase starting in April.

Any single-game tickets remaining will be made available for purchase later this summer. Based on season ticket sales, there is a possibility that some or all games will not have single-game tickets left for the general public. Yosef Club members in good standing will have the option to purchase single-game tickets before the general public.

Tickets for App State's road games will be made available for purchase to season ticket holders first, when and if they become available.

Last season, the Mountaineers won 10 games, claimed a Sun Belt East division title and appeared in their FBS-record seventh consecutive bowl game in as many eligible seasons after making the transition from FCS. App State's record among all FBS teams since its transition to the top level of college football trails only Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Georgia.

Season Ticket Prices

Season tickets for the seven-game 2022 slate at Kidd Brewer Stadium cost $250 for anyone 3 years and older and $225 for current App State faculty/staff (limit of 2). Season tickets are $400 in the Gold section and the East VIP section. Three-year commitments are required to lock in the current pricing.

A Yosef Club contribution is required for all season ticket sections, now including sections 108, 114, 217 and 218. Donation levels for all other sections remain the same as they were in 2021.