Appalachian State assistant elevated after being a proven winner

The Mountaineers posted an overall FBS class ranking of 64th, the highest-ranked App State class by 247Sports since the FBS climb, and eight of the 15 highest-rated App State recruits in the history of the 247Sports rankings are members of the 2021 class.

At the time, the 18-player recruiting class signed in 2019 included three of the six highest-rated commitments in App State's FBS history, and the 2020 class was also the highest-rated class in the program's FBS history. At the time, it possessed four of the Mountaineers' 10 highest-graded prospects since the move to the FBS level.

Watts has played a key role in developing five Mountaineer receivers who have earned all-conference honors during his tenure – Shaedon Meadors, Ike Lewis, Corey Sutton, Thomas Hennigan and Malik Williams.

The Mountaineers’ offense – under three different coordinators during Watts’ time on the mountain – has consistently ranked among the best in the Sun Belt and the nation. The rushing attack has finished in the top 25 in yards per game every year, including sixth in 2015 and 2020 and 10th in 2016. App State has boasted the league’s top scoring offense twice in 2018 and 2019, when the Mountaineers were No. 17 and No. 9 in the FBS, respectively.