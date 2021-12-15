Appalachian State extends Shawn Clark’s contract as football coach

STAFF REPORT

BOONE – Shawn Clark, the winningest second-year head coach in the FBS who on Saturday will try to lead the Mountaineers to their seventh straight bowl victory in as many seasons, has received a contract extension through the 2026 season.

Upon recommendation by Appalachian State University’s Chancellor Sheri Everts, the university’s Board of Trustees voted to approve the extension at their meeting on Wednesday.

Clark, a 1998 graduate of App State, has led his alma mater to a 20-6 record since being named the full-time head coach ahead of the 2019 New Orleans Bowl. His .769 winning percentage is topped by only five active FBS head coaches: Ohio State’s Ryan Day, USC’s Lincoln Riley, Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Alabama’s Nick Saban and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.

"Shawn Clark has done an outstanding job with our football program," App State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said. "He has led us to two bowl wins, a Sun Belt championship game appearance, historic academic achievement, community engagement and continued recruiting success, while also navigating a challenging first year as a head coach. We look forward to continued momentum with our football program.”