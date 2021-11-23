Appalachian State offensive line semifinalist for Joe Moore Award

BOONE— App State's offensive line has been named one of 13 semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, which is given annually to the top offensive line in college football.

With finalists being named Dec. 7, the other semifinalists come from Air Force, Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, Oregon State and Wisconsin. App State has been recognized as a top-15 line nationally by the Joe Moore Award in three of the last four seasons.

Coached by Nic Cardwell, a six-man rotation up front features center Baer Hunter, right tackle Cooper Hodges, left tackle Anderson Hardy and three guards: Damion Daley, Isaiah Helms and Luke Smith.

App State ranks No. 3 nationally with only eight sacks allowed in 11 games and has the 10th-lowest percentage for quarterback pressures allowed. The Mountaineers are one of only two FBS teams with more than 300 passing attempts and less than 10 sacks allowed and one of only two FBS teams with two backs averaging at least 80.0 rushing yards per game.

"App State continues to put themselves in the conversation by having an edge and chippiness to their style of play," according to the Joe Moore Award committee. "They seem to excel in the 'Gotta Have Its' and goal line plays and work combos with a consistency that is fun to watch."