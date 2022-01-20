Appalachian State’s Jackson named finalist for South Carolina Football Hall of Fame

BOONE — D'Marco Jackson has been named one of seven finalists for the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame's Blanchard-Rogers Trophy.

A native of Spartanburg, S.C., and graduate of Broome High School, Jackson was the Sun Belt's Defensive Player of the Year, and he received All-America recognition from Phil Steele, PFN and PFF College following a standout 2021 season. He became the only FBS player in the 2000s with single-season totals including at least 120 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, six sacks and six passes defended. His tackle total ranked No. 4 among FBS players on teams successful enough to post double-digit victories.

The Blanchard-Rogers Trophy is awarded the most outstanding collegiate player of the year that has South Carolina ties — anyone who plays collegiate football for a South Carolina institution or grew up in South Carolina and went to play college football out of state in the 2021 season.

The other finalists are Clemson DB Andrew Booth, South Carolina State DB Decobie Durant, Duke RB Mataeo Durant, South Carolina DB Jaylan Foster, Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall and Georgia LB Channing Tindall.