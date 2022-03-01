Appalachian State will host UNC in 2022 home opener this football season

James Madison, Old Dominion and Marshall are all entering their debut seasons as Sun Belt members. The late-September match-up with JMU will be the Dukes’ first Sun Belt game as an FBS member, and App State will be facing Marshall in a conference game for the first time since they were Southern Conference rivals in 1996.

North Carolina will be playing App State in Boone for the first time, joining Miami and Wake Forest on the list of ACC programs to appear in Kidd Brewer Stadium. The first all-time match-up between the Mountaineers and Texas A&M will increase App State’s total to seven SEC programs with at least one head-to-head meeting.

Season tickets for the seven-game 2022 slate at Kidd Brewer Stadium cost $250 for anyone 3 years and older and $225 for current App State faculty/staff (limit of 2). Season tickets are $400 in the Gold section and the East VIP section. Three-year commitments are required to lock in the current pricing. A payment plan is available for season tickets (payments can be made from March-May 2022).

Email any questions to athletictickets@appstate.edu or call 828-262-7733.