Appalachian State wins on Staton’s field goal

"When you can pack out The Rock on a Wednesday, a sold-out game, have people coming from all over the place to support us after last week, it's a sweet feeling," Jackson said. "This was an all-around great win for App Nation."

App State's defense came up huge in the fourth quarter, forcing three Coastal punts, the last one being fair-caught by Thomas Hennigan at the App State 38 with 3:53 remaining. Brice had back-to-back throws of 16 and 19 yards to Williams to get the Mountaineers in scoring range. With time on its side and timeouts lacking for the Chanticleers after a third-and-1 conversion to the 11 with less than two minutes remaining, App State milked the clock to set up a storm-inducing kick executed with a snap from Christian Johnstone, hold by Clayton Howell and kick from Staton.

It was App State's first game-winning field goal as time expired in a game at The Rock since the 44-41 victory against Troy in three overtimes in 2015.

"Tonight is the exact reason that I came back," said Staton, a sixth-year super senior. "When we got done with last year, I just wasn't ready. It wasn't a good year. Just kind of looking forward, I was like, we have something different. We have a lot of guys coming back. This team is going to be something special, and I still haven't done what I wanted to do here.