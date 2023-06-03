GREENSBORO – The Ardrey Kell Knights claimed their first NCHSAA Women’s Soccer Championship in their fifth trip to the title game with a 3-2 win against the Ashley Screaming Eagles at UNCG Soccer Stadium on Friday night.

Ardrey Kell junior Ally Casey earned the MVP honors on the night as she finished with two goals including what turned out to be the game winner. Casey’s two second half goals made the difference as the two teams were tied at intermission.

Taylor Suarez opened the scoring in the first half with a goal in the 22nd minute and Ashley’s Karina Peat tied the score in the final five minutes of the first half.

After Casey’s first goal, a handball in the box gave the Screaming Eagles a chance to tie things back up at 2-2 and Savannah Manset took advantage with a successful penalty kick. Casey’s second goal, thanks to an assist from Suarez, was enough to lift the Knights to victory.

The win avenges a loss in last year’s title game in penalty kicks to Cardinal Gibbons at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The Women’s Soccer Championships will continue on Saturday at UNCG Soccer Stadium. The 3A Championship between Eastern Alamance and South point is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. with the 2A title game between Manteo and Wheatmore to follow at 2:30 p.m. The 1A Championship will close things out at 6:00 p.m. when Woods Charter and Christ the King square off.

The NCHSAA is committed to recognizing and promoting good sportsmanship and has partnered with the NC Farm Bureau to honor two student-athletes at each of this year’s championships with Sportsmanship Awards for excellence throughout the season. The 4A Women’s Soccer Sportsmanship Award winners were Kristin Sullivan from Ardrey Kell and Maryn Harris from Ashley.