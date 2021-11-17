 Skip to main content
Area football players named to N.C. Shrine Bowl roster
Area football players named to N.C. Shrine Bowl roster

Nine area high school football players have been named to the N.C. roster for the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

For the second straight year the game will not be played because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Triad seniors were well-represented on the list of players selected from North Carolina who would have played against their South Carolina counterparts on Dec. 18 in Spartanburg, S.C. The players selected were:

Alonza Barnett, quarterback, Grimsley.

Andrew Conrad, kicker/punter, East Forsyth.

Collin Cumming, long- snapper, North Davidson.

Mack David, linebacker, West Forsyth.

Javonte Long, running back, West Forsyth.

Albert Redd, linebacker, Glenn.

Tamorye Thompson, defensive lineman, Grimsley.

Terrell Timmons, wide receiver, Northern Guilford.

Mehki Wall, wide receiver, Dudley.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Breaking News