Area high schools compete at Rockingham County Wrestling Tournament

McMichael, Morehead, Reidsville and the Cougars wrestling teams participated in the Rockingham County High School Wrestling Tournament on Dec. 16. See results below:
McMichael Results
106 Round 1 - Jack Rogers (McMichael) over chantel hill (Morehead) (Fall 2:55)
106 1st Place Match - Jack Rogers (McMichael) over chantel hill (Morehead) (Fall 0:59)
113 Round 1 - Elijah Horton (Morehead) over Zach Rogers (McMichael) (Fall 0:23)
113 1st Place Match - Elijah Horton (Morehead) over Zach Rogers (McMichael) (Fall 2:29)
120 1st Place Match - Jared Thomas (Morehead) over Ian Kokx (McMichael) (TF 19-2 3:07)
126 Round 1 - Lamar Carter (Reidsville Senior) over Trenton Leonard (McMichael) (Fall 0:00)
People are also reading…
126 Round 1 - Adrian Brust (Rockingham County) over Trenton Leonard (McMichael) (Fall 0:00)
126 Round 2 - Tucker Rakes (Morehead) over Trenton Leonard (McMichael) (Dec 6-5)
132 Round 1 - Rayshun James (Reidsville Senior) over Aiden Brownfield (McMichael) (Fall 0:00)
132 Round 1 - Waylon Moore (Rockingham County) over Aiden Brownfield (McMichael) (Fall 0:00)
132 Round 2 - Nathan Howard (Morehead) over Aiden Brownfield (McMichael) (Fall 0:55)
145 Round 1 - Edward Robles (McMichael) over Jasper Williamson (Reidsville Senior) (Dec 2-0)
145 Round 1 - Edward Robles (McMichael) over Carter Lynn (Rockingham County) (Fall 0:00)
145 Round 2 - Edward Robles (McMichael) over Brock Blizzard (Morehead) (Dec 8-5)
152 Round 1 - Bryson Miller (Reidsville Senior) over Jeremiah Richardson (McMichael) (Fall 0:00)
152 Round 1 - Quintonb Whaley (Rockingham County) over Jeremiah Richardson (McMichael) (Fall 0:00)
152 Round 2 - Cole Prichard (Morehead) over Jeremiah Richardson (McMichael) (TF 16-0 1:11)
170 Round 1 - Hezikiah James (McMichael) over Qmawry Valentine (Reidsville Senior) (Fall 0:00)
170 Round 1 - Hezikiah James (McMichael) over Nolynn McDowell (Rockingham County) (Fall 0:00)
170 Round 2 - Hezikiah James (McMichael) over Blake Knight (Morehead) (Fall 0:52)
182 Round 1 - Jahlil Powell (Reidsville Senior) over Jesse Compton (McMichael) (Fall 0:00)
182 Round 1 - Franz Borchardt (Rockingham County) over Jesse Compton (McMichael) (Fall 0:00)
182 Round 2 - Mark Hancock (Morehead) over Jesse Compton (McMichael) (Fall 0:48)
220 Round 1 - Colin Baumann (Morehead) over Michael Vazquez (McMichael) (Dec 11-9)
220 Round 1 - Michael Vazquez (McMichael) over Brett Myers (Rockingham County) (Fall 0:00)
Morehead Results
106 Round 1 - Jack Rogers (McMichael) over chantel hill (Morehead) (Fall 2:55)
106 1st Place Match - Jack Rogers (McMichael) over chantel hill (Morehead) (Fall 0:59)
113 Round 1 - Elijah Horton (Morehead) over Zach Rogers (McMichael) (Fall 0:23)
113 1st Place Match - Elijah Horton (Morehead) over Zach Rogers (McMichael) (Fall 2:29)
120 1st Place Match - Jared Thomas (Morehead) over Ian Kokx (McMichael) (TF 19-2 3:07)
126 Round 1 - Adrian Brust (Rockingham County) over Tucker Rakes (Morehead) (Dec 9-5)
126 Round 2 - Tucker Rakes (Morehead) over Trenton Leonard (McMichael) (Dec 6-5)
126 Round 3 - Lamar Carter (Reidsville Senior) over Tucker Rakes (Morehead) (Fall 4:43)
132 Round 1 - Nathan Howard (Morehead) over Waylon Moore (Rockingham County) (Fall 1:25)
132 Round 2 - Nathan Howard (Morehead) over Aiden Brownfield (McMichael) (Fall 0:55)
132 1st Place Match - Rayshun James (Reidsville Senior) over Nathan Howard (Morehead) (TF 19-4 4:07)
145 Round 1 - Brock Blizzard (Morehead) over Carter Lynn (Rockingham County) (Fall 1:14)
145 Round 2 - Edward Robles (McMichael) over Brock Blizzard (Morehead) (Dec 8-5) No No
145 Round 3 - Jasper Williamson (Reidsville Senior) over Brock Blizzard (Morehead) (TF 19-2 3:16)
152 Round 1 - Cole Prichard (Morehead) over Quintonb Whaley (Rockingham County) (Fall 1:16)
152 Round 2 - Cole Prichard (Morehead) over Jeremiah Richardson (McMichael) (TF 16-0 1:11)
152 Round 3 - Cole Prichard (Morehead) over Bryson Miller (Reidsville Senior) (Fall 1:43)
160 Round 1 - Chris Mitchell (Reidsville Senior) over Andrew Myers (Morehead) (Fall 3:28)
160 Round 3 - Andrew Myers (Morehead) over Christian Inman (Rockingham County) (Fall 0:42)
170 Round 1 - Nolynn McDowell (Rockingham County) over Blake Knight (Morehead) (Fall 3:45)
170 Round 2 - Hezikiah James (McMichael) over Blake Knight (Morehead) (Fall 0:52) No No
170 Round 3 - Qmawry Valentine (Reidsville Senior) over Blake Knight (Morehead) (Dec 13-6)
182 Round 1 - Mark Hancock (Morehead) over Franz Borchardt (Rockingham County) (Fall 0:47)
182 Round 2 - Mark Hancock (Morehead) over Jesse Compton (McMichael) (Fall 0:48)
182 1st Place Match - Mark Hancock (Morehead) over Jahlil Powell (Reidsville Senior) (Dec 10-3)
195 Round 1 - Xavier Roberts (Morehead) over Will Attaway (Rockingham County) (Fall 3:49)
195 Round 2 - Xavier Roberts (Morehead) over Will Attaway (Rockingham County) (Fall 1:40)
220 Round 1 - Colin Baumann (Morehead) over Michael Vazquez (McMichael) (Dec 11-9)
220 Round 3 - Colin Baumann (Morehead) over Brett Myers (Rockingham County) (UTB 6-5)
285 Round 3 - Jesse Walker (Morehead) over Aiden McMillen (Rockingham County) (Fall 1:46)
Reidsville Results
Jasper Williamson (Reidsville Senior) over Carter Lynn (Rockingham County) (Fall 0:00)
126 Round 1 - Lamar Carter (Reidsville Senior) over Trenton Leonard (McMichael) (Fall 0:00)
126 Round 2 - Lamar Carter (Reidsville Senior) over Adrian Brust (Rockingham County) (Dec 12-5)
126 Round 3 - Lamar Carter (Reidsville Senior) over Tucker Rakes (Morehead) (Fall 4:43)
132 Round 1 - Rayshun James (Reidsville Senior) over Aiden Brownfield (McMichael) (Fall 0:00)
132 Round 2 - Rayshun James (Reidsville Senior) over Waylon Moore (Rockingham County) (TF 19-4 0:00)
132 1st Place Match - Rayshun James (Reidsville Senior) over Nathan Howard (Morehead) (TF 19-4 4:07)
145 Round 1 - Edward Robles (McMichael) over Jasper Williamson (Reidsville Senior) (Dec 2-0)
145 Round 3 - Jasper Williamson (Reidsville Senior) over Brock Blizzard (Morehead) (TF 19-2 3:16)
152 Round 1 - Bryson Miller (Reidsville Senior) over Jeremiah Richardson (McMichael) (Fall 0:00)
152 Round 2 - Quintonb Whaley (Rockingham County) over Bryson Miller (Reidsville Senior) (SV-1 (Fall) 0:00)
152 Round 3 - Cole Prichard (Morehead) over Bryson Miller (Reidsville Senior) (Fall 1:43
160 Round 1 - Chris Mitchell (Reidsville Senior) over Andrew Myers (Morehead) (Fall 3:28)
160 Round 2 - Chris Mitchell (Reidsville Senior) over Christian Inman (Rockingham County) (Fall 0:00)
170 Round 1 - Hezikiah James (McMichael) over Qmawry Valentine (Reidsville Senior) (Fall 0:00)
170 Round 3 - Qmawry Valentine (Reidsville Senior) over Blake Knight (Morehead) (Dec 13-6)
182 Round 1 - Jahlil Powell (Reidsville Senior) over Jesse Compton (McMichael) (Fall 0:00)
182 Round 2 - Jahlil Powell (Reidsville Senior) over Franz Borchardt (Rockingham County) (Dec 11-10)
182 1st Place Match - Mark Hancock (Morehead) over Jahlil Powell (Reidsville Senior) (Dec 10-3)
Rockingham Results
Jasper Williamson (Reidsville Senior) over Carter Lynn (Rockingham County) (Fall 0:00)
126 Round 1 - Adrian Brust (Rockingham County) over Trenton Leonard (McMichael) (Fall 0:00)
126 Round 1 - Adrian Brust (Rockingham County) over Tucker Rakes (Morehead) (Dec 9-5)
126 Round 2 - Lamar Carter (Reidsville Senior) over Adrian Brust (Rockingham County) (Dec 12-5)
132 Round 1 - Waylon Moore (Rockingham County) over Aiden Brownfield (McMichael) (Fall 0:00)
132 Round 1 - Nathan Howard (Morehead) over Waylon Moore (Rockingham County) (Fall 1:25)
132 Round 2 - Rayshun James (Reidsville Senior) over Waylon Moore (Rockingham County) (TF 19-4 0:00)
145 Round 1 - Edward Robles (McMichael) over Carter Lynn (Rockingham County) (Fall 0:00)
145 Round 1 - Brock Blizzard (Morehead) over Carter Lynn (Rockingham County) (Fall 1:14)
152 Round 1 - Quintonb Whaley (Rockingham County) over Jeremiah Richardson (McMichael) (Fall 0:00)
152 Round 1 - Cole Prichard (Morehead) over Quintonb Whaley (Rockingham County) (Fall 1:16)
152 Round 2 - Quintonb Whaley (Rockingham County) over Bryson Miller (Reidsville Senior) (SV-1 (Fall) 0:00)
160 Round 2 - Chris Mitchell (Reidsville Senior) over Christian Inman (Rockingham County) (Fall 0:00)
160 Round 3 - Andrew Myers (Morehead) over Christian Inman (Rockingham County) (Fall 0:42)
170 Round 1 - Hezikiah James (McMichael) over Nolynn McDowell (Rockingham County) (Fall 0:00)
170 Round 1 - Nolynn McDowell (Rockingham County) over Blake Knight (Morehead) (Fall 3:45)
182 Round 1 - Franz Borchardt (Rockingham County) over Jesse Compton (McMichael) (Fall 0:00)
182 Round 1 - Mark Hancock (Morehead) over Franz Borchardt (Rockingham County) (Fall 0:47)
182 Round 2 - Jahlil Powell (Reidsville Senior) over Franz Borchardt (Rockingham County) (Dec 11-10)
195 Round 1 - Xavier Roberts (Morehead) over Will Attaway (Rockingham County) (Fall 3:49)
195 Round 2 - Xavier Roberts (Morehead) over Will Attaway (Rockingham County) (Fall 1:40)
220 Round 1 - Michael Vazquez (McMichael) over Brett Myers (Rockingham County) (Fall 0:00)
220 Round 3 - Colin Baumann (Morehead) over Brett Myers (Rockingham County) (UTB 6-5)
285 Round 3 - Jesse Walker (Morehead) over Aiden McMillen (Rockingham County) (Fall 1:46)