Area kids learn from the best at Next Level Skills Football Camp

More than 75 kids came out for a day of instruction on the finer points of the game from some of the best coaches in the region at the 16th Next Level Skills Football Camp at the Reidsville Varsity football training complex last Saturday.

In years past, the camp has been conducted over the course of several days, but since the COVID pandemic of 2020, it forced the consolidation and cancellation of many youth sports last year.

This 2021 camp thankfully signaled a true return to normalcy for many kids who missed out on sports in 2020 and spirits were high Saturday at the camp.

Founders Reggie Chestnut and Rashad Slade, both former Rams as well as collegiate players, are not only the camp founders, but also coordinators who bring together top head and position coaches from across North Carolina to groom the next generation of youth and high school football players.

The camp is customized for players ranging from ages 5 up to rising high school freshmen to help them gain an edge on the competition.

Current and former Reidsville players, in addition to other top coaches from around the state were on site to help conduct a variety of skills competitions and teach drills.