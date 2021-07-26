Area kids learn from the best at Next Level Skills Football Camp

More than 75 kids came out for a day of instruction on the finer points of the game from some of the best coaches in the region at the 16th Next Level Skills Football Camp at the Reidsville Varsity football training complex last Saturday.
In years past, the camp has been conducted over the course of several days, but since the COVID pandemic of 2020, it forced the consolidation and cancellation of many youth sports last year.
This 2021 camp thankfully signaled a true return to normalcy for many kids who missed out on sports in 2020 and spirits were high Saturday at the camp.
Founders Reggie Chestnut and Rashad Slade, both former Rams as well as collegiate players, are not only the camp founders, but also coordinators who bring together top head and position coaches from across North Carolina to groom the next generation of youth and high school football players.
The camp is customized for players ranging from ages 5 up to rising high school freshmen to help them gain an edge on the competition.
Current and former Reidsville players, in addition to other top coaches from around the state were on site to help conduct a variety of skills competitions and teach drills.
Among those offering support was Rockingham County graduate and current NFL Washington Football Team assistant coach Jennifer King.
The program is based on proven methods of a Reidsville varsity program that has a state-best 22 football state championships.
The Rams have won four out of the last five state titles and many of those veterans came through the camp in prior years now share the lessons that helped them become title winners.
Slade and Chestnut came up with the idea of the camp as a way of helping to maintain the level of excellence years before the camp was founded. With the help of the community and many dedicated volunteers, the duo was able to turn the vision into a reality. From the first year in 2004, the camp has developed a reputation as one of the top youth football camps in the region.
The founders and organizers said this annual event wouldn’t be possible without generous sponsors and volunteers.