Arenas, stadiums find new life as safer options for voting

In a normal year, the NBA's regular season would be starting right about now. But the coronavirus outbreak that has altered voting procedures during the presidential election also has delayed the season and left arenas sitting empty. Opening them to voters seemed a natural fit.

“We’re going to have thousands every day between now and Election Day voting in NBA arenas,” said Kathy Behrens, the league's social responsibility and player programs president. “It feels good to be able to play such a vital role during this pandemic so people can vote safely and easily.”

The NFL, NHL and MLB also are getting involved. Half the NFL's 32 teams are making their facilities available following offseason conversations commissioner Roger Goodell had with players about ways to leverage the league’s power against social injustice.

Vivek Ranadivé, owner of the NBA's Sacramento Kings, was instrumental in a “Rally the Vote” effort bringing together dozens of professional sports teams to encourage participation. Voters will be able to register and cast ballots at the Kings' Golden 1 Center, blocks from California's Capitol, starting 11 days before the Nov. 3 election.

“I wanted to make voting as easy as ordering an Uber,” he said.