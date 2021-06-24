As Sean May moves to the Tar Heel bench, he's found a home

"He wasn't always the most athletic or the quickest player on the court," says Armando Bacot. "He had to use his mind. So he always knows how to tell us to get in the best position and the easiest position to score or defend."

And that's exactly what has made May such a quick study in the coaching world. Even as a player, he regularly took home game tape (and in those days, as he lamented recently, it actually might have been tape). Sometimes, the very best players have trouble transitioning to coaching because they're accustomed to having physical abilities that their pupils simply don't have.

But May, the 2005 Final Four Most Outstanding Player whose regular season finale against Duke his junior season and entire final run that season was one of the most dominant stretches in the Roy Williams era, never solely overpowered opponents. He had physical gifts, of course, honed by his father, one of the best players in Indiana history. But he also understood even as a freshman how to think the game at a higher level.