As students return to sports, sportsmanship and respect must be emphasized

Last year, we heard reports of officials retiring early because of boorish behavior by parents and other fans; however, we believed that once teams returned to play from the lockdown, the support for officials would be stronger as students would be grateful for the opportunity to play, and parents and other fans would be thankful for the chance to attend contests and/or support their children. And despite this incident, we still believe this to be the case, and we hope this is an isolated case that never occurs again.

This event comes on the heels of reports from several states about increasing needs for officials – mostly due to some men and women opting not to officiate this year due to health concerns from COVID-19.

The NFHS continues its efforts to recruit more officials through its #BecomeAnOfficial program at highschoolofficials.com. Now in its fourth year, almost 50,000 individuals have expressed interest in becoming an official and have contacted their state association to start the process. And the interest has continued with another 6,000 people expressing interest in the first six weeks of this school year.

While we desperately need more individuals to officiate high school sports, we must ensure that they are treated with respect and protected from verbal and physical abuse. These individuals are giving of their free time to make sure the games go on for millions of high school student-athletes.

Dr. Karissa L. Niehoff is in her third year as executive director of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) in Indianapolis, Indiana. She is the first female to head the national leadership organization for high school athletics and performing arts activities and the sixth full-time executive director of the NFHS, which celebrated its 100th year of service during the 2018-19 school year.