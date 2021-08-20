At least four varsity high school football games postponed because of COVID-19 issues

The opening week of the high school football season across the Triad did not go off as scheduled for every school.

At least four varsity high school football games in the Triad scheduled for Friday night have been postponed because of COVID-19 cases. The games that were not played as scheduled were Southeast Guilford at Southern Guilford, Mooresville at Davie County, Western Guilford at Morehead and Fayetteville Terry Sanford at Glenn.

Southeast Guilford-Southern Guilford, Mooresville-Davie and Terry Sanford-Glenn will be made up Sept. 10, which was an open week on all six teams’ schedules. Western Guilford’s open date is Sept. 10 and Morehead’s off week is Sept. 24, so their game will not be made up. Western Guilford must find another team if it intends to play a full 10-game schedule, while Morehead was able to add Southern Alamance Aug. 20.

Southern Alamance’s scheduled opponent, Graham, was unable to play because of positive COVID-19 tests in the Red Devils’ program.

When games were postponed because of inclement weather or COVID-19 issues during the spring season, the NCHSAA allowed teams to play more than one game in a seven-day period with a minimum number of days off between games. The association has not said how it would handle similar situations this season.