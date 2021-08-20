At least four varsity high school football games postponed because of COVID-19 issues

The opening week of the high school football season across the Triad did not go off as scheduled for every school.
At least four varsity high school football games in the Triad scheduled for Friday night have been postponed because of COVID-19 cases. The games that were not played as scheduled were Southeast Guilford at Southern Guilford, Mooresville at Davie County, Western Guilford at Morehead and Fayetteville Terry Sanford at Glenn.
Southeast Guilford-Southern Guilford, Mooresville-Davie and Terry Sanford-Glenn will be made up Sept. 10, which was an open week on all six teams’ schedules. Western Guilford’s open date is Sept. 10 and Morehead’s off week is Sept. 24, so their game will not be made up. Western Guilford must find another team if it intends to play a full 10-game schedule, while Morehead was able to add Southern Alamance Aug. 20.
Southern Alamance’s scheduled opponent, Graham, was unable to play because of positive COVID-19 tests in the Red Devils’ program.
When games were postponed because of inclement weather or COVID-19 issues during the spring season, the NCHSAA allowed teams to play more than one game in a seven-day period with a minimum number of days off between games. The association has not said how it would handle similar situations this season.
It isn’t just the varsity football games that have been affected. Davie, Southeast Guilford and Western Guilford also postponed their junior varsity games, Reynolds’ junior varsity game at High Point Central was postponed because of positive tests in the Demons’ program, and Reidsville’s JV game at Western Alamance was postponed until Monday because of contact tracing in the Western Alamance JV program.
Football games in eastern North Carolina, the Charlotte area and the Triangle also have been postponed because of issues with the coronavirus, and it’s not just the athletes who have been affected. West Forsyth varsity head coach Adrian Snow has been hospitalized this week because of COVID-19 complications, and at least one head coach in Guilford County is not with his team because of a positive COVID test, although he was vaccinated.
The two largest school districts in the Triad have COVID-19 protocols in place for athletics, including wearing masks when indoors or traveling on buses, but they differ in one significant way: Guilford County Schools plans to test unvaccinated student-athletes and coaches weekly for the COVID-19 virus, and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County does not at this time. The GCS testing protocol mirrors one announced recently for the UNC System, where about 25,000 students at 16 public colleges and universities are being asked to provide proof of vaccination or be tested weekly to remain on campus.
Changes began taking place for varsity teams in the Triad on Thursday morning when Jeff Carter, the athletics director at Southern Guilford, sent an email announcing that the game had been postponed but did not say why. Janson Silvers, media relations specialist for Guilford County Schools, wrote in a subsequent email that the game had been postponed “due to COVID-19 cases at Southeast.”
Southeast Guilford did not scrimmage Northeast Guilford on Aug. 11 as scheduled, but the Falcons did participate in the Farm Bureau Insurance jamboree Aug. 13 at Reidsville and scrimmaged against Rockingham County.
“We have been informed and are working closely with our staff, administrators, nurses and (N.C. Department of Health and Human Services),” Rockingham County athletics director Courtney Paschal wrote in an email. “There are no decisions at this time.”
Mooresville confirmed that its games with Davie were postponed in a social media post Thursday afternoon.
Silvers confirmed positive tests in the Western Guilford program in an email Thursday afternoon.
Glenn and Terry Sanford announced their postponement Friday morning because of positive tests in the Fayetteville high school's program.
