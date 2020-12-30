Athletes act: Stars rise up against racial injustice in 2020

Stills was one of 87 demonstrators arrested at a protest march at the house of Kentucky’s attorney general to demand justice for Taylor, who was shot and killed by police in Louisville when they burst into her home in a botched raid.

In the WNBA “bubble," players wore jerseys with Taylor’s name on the back and warmup shirts with “Black Lives Matter” on the front and “Say Her Name” on the back. “Black Lives Matter” also was featured prominently on the league’s courts.

Wallace, the only full-time Black driver at the NASCAR national level, first began speaking out against racial injustice in America in the spring. His car featured a “Black Lives Matter” paint scheme. In June, he successfully called on NASCAR to ban the display of the Confederate flag at races.

“If I feel something is right, say it, and that’s it,” he said. “It doesn’t need to be for the press or the cameras or the attention. It’s Bubba Wallace and I say what I want to.”

Sticking to his beliefs helped Wallace land about $18 million in sponsorship from various companies that allowed 23XI Racing to launch with owners Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin. It will be the first Cup team with both a Black team owner and a Black driver.