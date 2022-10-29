Atkins second half surge leads to win over Rockingham

WINSTON-SALEM – A strong second quarter and two scores in the third and fourth was the ultimate undoing for Rockingham as Atkins closed out the regular season with a 39-24 Mid-State 3A Conference home victory Friday on Senior Night.

In the early going however, the Cougars took control with a 12-7 lead at the end of the opening frame and eventually went up 18-7 in the second quarter. But a pass for a score, followed by a fumble recovered on a kick ultimately changed the course of the game. Another Atkins scoring strike and a pick-six turned put the Camels in control with 27-18 advantage at the half.

Rockingham kept it close with a TD in the third period, but Atkins reached the end zone on two more occasions down the stretch to lock up the win.

The Cougars had 133 yards rushing and 117 passing. The Camels had 206 on the ground and 175 throwing the football.

UP NEXT: Rockingham (2-5, 3-7) and Atkins (2-5, 3-6) play the waiting game to see if they will play in the 2022 3A NCHSAA state playoffs which begin next Friday. Playoff seedings were released Saturday afternoon. Pairings were not available at press time. To view complete state-wide pairings, visit nchsaa.org.

BOX SCORE

A 7 20 6 6 39

R 12 6 6 0 24