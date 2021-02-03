Back from COVID-19 and 'knives in her throat,' Elissa Cunane leads N.C. State women's basketball team to another win over a No. 1 team

From watching her daughter battle the effects of COVID-19 to watching her help knock off the top-ranked team in women’s college basketball, Sharon Cunane has seen a lot in the past month.
Sharon and her sister, Lynn Phipps of Winston-Salem, were in Louisville, Ky., on Monday night when fourth-ranked N.C. State beat No. 1 Louisville 74-60 behind 16 points from Elissa Cunane.
“That environment combined with the way that they played last night was just so exciting!” Sharon said by phone Tuesday as she and her sister drove back to the Triad.
The game was the first for Elissa, a 6-foot-5 junior from Summerfield, since Jan. 3. In between, the former Northern Guilford standout learned that she had tested positive for COVID-19.
“When she called and told us that she tested positive … I said, ‘We would love for you to come home,’ ” Sharon said. “She said, ‘I do want to come home, but I’m very conscious about giving it to you, Dad or Will.’ ”
The configuration of the Cunanes’ home made it possible for Elissa to mostly avoid contact with her father, Dan, and her older brother, Will, as well as Sharon. Her bedroom is on one side of the house and has an adjacent bathroom. If Elissa left the bedroom to use the bathroom, Sharon said, she put a mask on and sprayed Lysol going back and forth.
"My first couple of days were the worst, feeling bad,” Elissa told GoPack.com on Monday night.
“She had cough, congestion and a sore throat,” Sharon said. “She said it basically felt like she had knives in her throat. We just gave her over-the-counter stuff and knocked it out. She was tired, but she’d gotten advice from other people to not just lie in bed. Get up and move around.”
Another feature of their home allowed her to do just that.
“Her bedroom opens up onto our front porch,” Sharon said. “So, when she wanted to go for a walk and she didn’t know where everyone was in the house and didn’t want to contaminate anyone, she would pop off the screen and crawl through her window and take walks.”
That helped keep the infection from settling in Elissa’s chest and made it easier for her to get back up to speed once she completed the 10-day quarantine period and cleared the necessary heart and blood tests to resume workouts. One of the key tests she passed was an electrocardiogram (ECG) that can detect myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle that can be caused by the coronavirus.
Even after Elissa moved back in with teammates Kai Crutchfield, Camille Hobby and Kendal Moore in the apartment they share, it was a slow process. The Wolfpack’s medical staff monitored Cunane closely as they slowly ramped up her workout time from 30 minutes to 60 minutes to 75 and then allowed her to return to full practice with the team.
“Coming back, I was so excited the first day I wasn't even winded at all,” she told GoPack.com. “I was just running out there; I had too much energy. Coaches had to tell me to calm down a little bit.”
It was hard for Cunane to watch as N.C. State suffered its only loss of the season, 83-71 in overtime at Virginia Tech on Jan. 28.
"It was really tough sitting there, watching the games, not being able to necessarily do anything,” she said. “That allowed me to get involved in other ways. Watching from the side of the court gave me a different perspective on our offensive sets and defense and made me able to communicate with my teams and talk to them about stuff that I could see that they couldn't."
When it came time for the three-time HSXtra.com Player of the Year to return to the court, she didn't have the luxury of easing back into things with the Pack facing a top-ranked team on the road for the second time this season. N.C. State had already beaten 2017 NCAA Tournament champion South Carolina 54-46 on Dec. 3 when the Gamecocks were ranked No. 1.
“We knew going on the road to play the No. 1 team was going to be hard,” Cunane said, “but we knew we did it before.”
Sharon was there for that game as well, but her sister, Lynn, had missed that trip and had to watch on TV. When Sharon talked with her about it, Lynn said, “I’m not missing Louisville!”
Elissa felt the same way, but her parents reminded her before she went back to campus that her long-term health was more important than any game.
Sharon said: “We told her, ‘COVID can have an effect on your heart. If when you get back into the swing of things if all of a sudden when game time comes and you’re having problems, you need to tap out.’ ”
Sharon and Lynn had a chance to catch up with Elissa and remind her of those words before the game at The Galt House, the same Louisville hotel where the UNCG men’s basketball squad stayed during a multi-team event at the KFC Yum! Center in late November and early December.
“She was very calm, but very excited,” Sharon said of Elissa. “She had some pent-up energy. She looked good. She sounded good. She wasn’t having any problems, but when she first went out (of the game) in the first quarter, I told Lynn, ‘She looks winded.’ … When she came out she gave me the thumbs-up, like ‘I’m OK,’ and for the rest of the game I did not see that. Adrenaline probably kicked in as well.”
Fueled by the matchup and a crowd that sounded much louder than the announced attendance of 2,989 at the 22,000-seat arena, Cunane and the Wolfpack made their case to be ranked No. 1 when the new poll comes out Monday.
It was a long journey back to the court for Elissa Cunane, but, "We were ready for this moment,” she said.