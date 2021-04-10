Back in Business: WrestleMania ready to rumble with fans

Lashley headlines WrestleMania 37 after serving as Donald Trump’s hand-picked representative for a “Battle of the Billionaires” match against Umaga and his rep, WWE CEO Vince McMahon, in 2007. The 44-year-old Lashley enters WrestleMania in the rarified air of Black champions in an industry that historically cast minorities as stereotypical performers. This year, people of color fill the card, with Lashley, The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, and the Smackdown women’s championship match pitting champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair among the handful of matches with representation.

“Of course, everybody right now is saying there’s a lot of African-American or Black people in these big, high-profile matches and that’s understandable because it wasn’t something that was very prevalent before,” Lashley said. “Now, since you see it more, if it happens next year it won’t be one of those things where people are asking me the question because it’s just going to be natural. We have everybody. Everybody can be represented in WrestleMania.”