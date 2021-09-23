Bartlett Yancey football star loses life while helping friend at fair

Brumfield, who had coached Rone at Dillard Middle School and had a close relationship with him, noted that “his final act showed his character in him trying to help someone else.”

Saturday night’s events, which Gomes said has left her with “the worse pain I’ve ever had in my life,” has put her in league with a growing legion of others whose lives have been similarly shattered.

“It has broken my heart when I see in the news all these other mothers going through it,” she said. “Now that I’m going through it, it’s just really tough.”

Her son, she said, “had a big heart. He would do anything for anybody. He touched a lot of people. He had a very bright future ahead of him.”

He worked at Old Dutch Galaxy Food Center on West Main Street in Danville where, Gomes said, “his manager just loved him.”

Now he’s gone.

“It’s not even safe anymore to let my kids go anywhere to enjoy themselves,” she said.

As far as Rone’s death’s effect on the team’s schedule, his older brother, Micah, a senior who was also on the team, made his thoughts clear.