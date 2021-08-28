Bartlett Yancey picks up second-consecutive win after taking down McMichael

YANCEYVILLE – Bartlett Yancey continued to impress in early season play with a 36-22 home win over McMichael last Friday night.

After a dominant 46-0 win over Carrboro in week No. 1, the Buccaneers continue to gather steam as the 2021 season marches on.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix are still a work in progress for a team that has shown promise in their first two games, but just haven’t found a way to get into the win column as of yet.

“First and foremost, Bartlett Yancey, they played hard and had a good defensive game plan for us. It took us a little bit to get into the swing of things offensively, but in the meantime our defense played exceptionally well. We struggled a little bit on offense tonight and put them in some bad spots, so I’m really proud of our defense and the way they responded to some challenges. We went in with the focus of trying to clean up turnovers this week and we did that, but unfortunately, we couldn’t make enough plays when it counted,” McMichael head coach Tony McCants said.

McCants feels is just a play or two, or a mistake or three away from turning the corner in the 2021 season, and he was the first one to say mishaps weren’t solely in the laps of the players.