Barton College makes late bid and secures commitment from former Rockingham quarterback

The honor student, who has a 4.05 GPA and many other accolades to his credit, said Barton’s academics was also a strong draw.

Rockingham head coach Brad Baker said Barton is getting a really special young man.

“It’s overused, but hard work – works. He’s worked hard from his freshman year to get to this point, not only on the football field, but in the classroom. Athletically, academically – he does it all right. He’s the definition of what a high school football player is supposed to look like and he’s put himself in position to be a college football player,” said Baker.

In addition to football, Smith is also the starting forward on the basketball team and has played baseballand ran track during his high school athletic tenure at RCHS. No matter the sport, coaches across the board have similar praises regarding his character and abilities.

“He’s a leader in everything he does and steps up to the plate when we need him to. He’s a leader and a coach on the floor and his competitive nature is going to be something hard to replace,”

Cougars head basketball coach Tanner Brooks said.