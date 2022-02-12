Barton College makes late bid and secures commitment from former Rockingham quarterback

WENTWORTH – Hundreds of Rockingham County High School students, coaches, teachers, family and friends turned out to support former Cougars quarterback Luke Smith as he signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Barton College Thursday afternoon.
A little more than a week ago, it appeared a lock the senior was poised to commit to Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee.
Things changed suddenly however, when Barton College entered the picture with a package that met both his academic and athletic ambitions, convincing Smith to head to Wilson following his high school graduation this spring.
Smith was the Cougars starter at quarterback, team captain for two seasons and earned All-Conference honors following his senior campaign.
“It’s really a dream come true because this is what I’ve wanted to do since I was 6 years old and I’m looking forward to getting four more years on the field and in the classroom. I’m really thankful to the coaches at Barton for giving me the opportunity. It’s exciting,” the senior said.
Smith said Barton College allows him to stay in North Carolina which makes it a lot closer for his family to come see him play which is an added bonus. In addition, Smith said he really liked the coaching staff and the fact it is a new program, presented a unique opportunity for him to help build from the ground up.
The honor student, who has a 4.05 GPA and many other accolades to his credit, said Barton’s academics was also a strong draw.
Rockingham head coach Brad Baker said Barton is getting a really special young man.
“It’s overused, but hard work – works. He’s worked hard from his freshman year to get to this point, not only on the football field, but in the classroom. Athletically, academically – he does it all right. He’s the definition of what a high school football player is supposed to look like and he’s put himself in position to be a college football player,” said Baker.
In addition to football, Smith is also the starting forward on the basketball team and has played baseballand ran track during his high school athletic tenure at RCHS. No matter the sport, coaches across the board have similar praises regarding his character and abilities.
“He’s a leader in everything he does and steps up to the plate when we need him to. He’s a leader and a coach on the floor and his competitive nature is going to be something hard to replace,”
Cougars head basketball coach Tanner Brooks said.
“We’ve got guys that I think he has rubbed off on – he is a culture creator. He’s teaching kids to be leaders while leading and not only teaching guys to be better players, but teammates and that is what it is really all about. A good team is going to be led by coaches, but a great team is going to be led by the players and he understands that. He’s been a big part of rebuilding that football program along with Brad (Baker) and he’s been a big part of rebuilding this basketball program too. I can’t speak highly enough about him. He is exactly what you want a kid to be and he’s going to be great at whatever he does,” said Brooks.
Smith says he is considering a major in business, economics, finance or some combination of the three in college. He is also considering following in his father’s footsteps and one day joining the North Carolina Highway Patrol, but for the time being, he’s looking forward to college life and a future on the gridiron.
Smith said he was overwhelmed to have so many people come out to show their support on signing day and was quick to credit others that had a hand in helping him along the way.
“My parents did a good job raising me and teaching me what it takes to be a good person and coach Baker taught me a lot of things too. Not just about football, but being a leader and what it takes to be a good quarterback. I started my last couple of games as a sophomore and it taught me what it was like to play with those older guys and helped mold me into the person and player I am today,” Smith said.