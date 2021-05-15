Baseball conference races heating up at crucial stretch

It’s hard to believe, because it seems like the 2021 baseball season just got started, but next week marks the midway point of Mid-State Conference play for McMichael, Morehead, Reidsville and Rockingham. Aside from a few front-runners, playoff hopes will come down to which team performs the strongest down the stretch with about a half dozen games remaining for the majority of the county teams in the regular season.

In the Mid-State 3A Conference, Northern Guilford stands head-and-shoulders above the rest of the field at this point, undefeated at 6-0. That race is far from over however, with McMichael and Western Alamance just a half game behind at 5-1.

And although those three teams are in the best position to challenge for a regular season conference championship, as well as an automatic post season bid, the race is far from over with several programs in the middle of the pack looking to close out strong and knock off a top dogs.

The Nighthawks appear to be on cruise control following a 7-0 win over Rockingham last Friday.

McMichael continued to impress with a 3-2 win over Eastern Alamance as did Morehead with a 5-4 victory over Northeast Guilford which kept them in the race to close out last week.