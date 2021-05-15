 Skip to main content
Baseball conference races heating up at crucial stretch
Baseball conference races heating up at crucial stretch

matthew-davenport-photo

Reidsville pitcher Matthew Davenport reads the sign and prepares to fire a strike in the Rams 12-6 road win over Bethany Community School on Thursday night.

 SHEA WIDERMAN

It’s hard to believe, because it seems like the 2021 baseball season just got started, but next week marks the midway point of Mid-State Conference play for McMichael, Morehead, Reidsville and Rockingham. Aside from a few front-runners, playoff hopes will come down to which team performs the strongest down the stretch with about a half dozen games remaining for the majority of the county teams in the regular season.

In the Mid-State 3A Conference, Northern Guilford stands head-and-shoulders above the rest of the field at this point, undefeated at 6-0. That race is far from over however, with McMichael and Western Alamance just a half game behind at 5-1.

And although those three teams are in the best position to challenge for a regular season conference championship, as well as an automatic post season bid, the race is far from over with several programs in the middle of the pack looking to close out strong and knock off a top dogs.

The Nighthawks appear to be on cruise control following a 7-0 win over Rockingham last Friday.

McMichael continued to impress with a 3-2 win over Eastern Alamance as did Morehead with a 5-4 victory over Northeast Guilford which kept them in the race to close out last week.

Clearly, winless in league play up to this point, Northeast Guilford and Person are out of the mix, but for Eastern Alamance (3-3), Morehead (3-3) and Rockingham (2-4) the post season future to either play in or get bounced, is in their hands.

In Mid-State 2A play, the Rams (4-2) prospects improved dramatically this past week with the return of several key players following the conclusion of Reidsville’s football season. More than half a dozen players joined a Rams team that is already challenging for Mid-State 2A league supremacy. The return of the gridiron guys couldn’t have come at a better time with the crucial final stretch of the season looming. Thursday’s dominant 12-6 win over Roxboro Community School kept RHS in the hunt and if the pitching and defense continues to improve with the added caveat of more weapons on the roster, next Tuesday’s game at South Rowan could tell the tale of how tough the Rams will be.

UP NEXT:

Tuesday, May 18

McMichael versus Western Alamance

Morehead versus Eastern Alamance

Rockingham at Person

Reidsville at South Rowan

Thursday, May 20

Reidsville versus Bethany Community School

Friday, May 21

McMichael at Western Alamance

Morehead at Eastern Alamance

Rockingham versus Person

