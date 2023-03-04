Baseball is back and Mother Nature wasn’t too welcoming in week No. 1, canceling a number of games. However – McMichael, Morehead, Reidsville and Rockingham got there first introductions to play this past week.

Here is a quick Snap Shot of what to expect in 2023:

McMichael (0-1)

Back at the helm of the McMichael baseball team is head coach Clarke Erskine, who after a one season sabbatical, decided his alma mater was the place to be. With Erskine back as the coach, he looks to guide his squad who was in the mix for a Mid-State 2A Conference championship along-side West Stokes and Morehead last season.

The Phoenix closed out 2022 with a 17-7 record and was in the hunt throughout last season amongst the top teams in the loaded Mid-State 2A Conference.

McMichael has a strong core of players back, strong pitching and a group of guys that can put the bat to the ball so they certainly have a chance to compete for league supremacy this season.

Morehead (1-0)

The Panthers enter the season with championship ambitions and Morehead head coach Caleb Houchins is fired up with the potential of his team. Led by one of the top pitchers in the state, Anderson Nance, Morehead has a solid core back from the 2022 squad that finished at 19-6.

Houchins believes his team can not only contend for a Mid-State 2A Conference title, but also a state championship. One of the Panthers slogans this year is – “why not us?” Indeed. Morehead is stacked from top to bottom of the lineup and despite the loss of leaders Hayden Friese and Lucan Lynn – the Panthers will be dangerous in 2023.

Morehead defeated Cornerstone Charter by a 5-1 margin in the season opener Feb. 28.

Reidsville (0-2)

It’s been a little bit of a rough start for the Rams in the opening week following two consecutive losses. An 11-0 loss to Bartlett Yancey Feb. 28 kicked off the season, then they dropped a 8-3 affair to cross-county rival Rockingham March 2.

It’s been a tough row to hoe for a team that finished 8-14 last season. In addition, injuries to Matthew Davenport, who recently underwent elbow surgery, haven’t helped matters. He’s hitting now and just got cleared to throw recently, but is still day-to-day.

In addition, Colby Cooper broke his leg in October and is still rehabbing.

Another wrench in the machinery, Reidsville lost two key players from last season who were expected to be back. Paul Widerman decided to run track and Landon Denny is playing golf. Both were strong players as juniors and expected to be much-improved this season, but that’s just how it goes sometimes.

The biggest question this year will be pitching because there is no true No. 1 on the mound.

“I’ve told the guys since day-one that we can be what we want to be. If we want to be out there and compete with some of these top-tier teams, then we have to make that decision to go out there and work that hard. Our biggest question is going to be on the mound. We took some big hits with injuries this fall . . . and so we are trying to figure out who those guys are going to be. Honestly, it’s like everybody on this team is going to have to step on that mound at some point and help us out,” Reidsville head coach Marc Tuttle said.

The Rams don’t have much time to lick their wounds as Mid-State 2A Conference play begins next week.

Rockingham (1-1)

The Cougars have a new man at the helm in Zac Apple who took over for former head coach George Barber who stepped down earlier this year. Rockingham has been a routine contender for decades and Apple doesn’t see that changing anytime soon. The Cougars also return the balance of talent from last season for a playoff team that finished 17-9. It was a mixed bag to begin the opening week, as the Cougars split. Rockingham came up short in a 5-4 game to Northern Guilford Feb. 28, but bounced back with a 8-3 victory over arch-rival Reidsville Wednesday.