Basketball legend Grant Hill named to Duke University’s Board of Trustees

Duke Men's Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill is one of seven new members to the Duke University Board of Trustees, as university officials announced the appointees for 2021-22 on Thursday.

The new trustees are Michael J. Bingle, vice chairman of Silver Lake Group; Eddy H. Cue, senior vice president of internet software and services at Apple; Nancy-Ann DeParle, managing partner and co-founder of Consonance Capital Partners; and Hill. They will each serve six-year terms.

Hill ‘94 is one of the most accomplished collegiate and professional basketball players of his generation. Inducted in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on the first ballot in 2018, Hill was a seven-time NBA All-Star and won the NCAA men's basketball championship in 1991 and 1992 with Duke. He was inducted into the Duke Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2016 for his contributions to the basketball program.