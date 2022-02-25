Basketball Quick Take: Northern Guilford sweeps second-round playoff games

Both Nighthawks teams advance, with the girls beating Charlotte Providence 67-40 and the boys eliminating Huntersville Hopewell 73-63.
What
NCHSAA Class 4-A West Regional boys and girls second-round basketball games
Where
Northern Guilford Gymnasium, Greensboro
Why the Northern girls won
The Nighthawks played their usual brand of in-your-face, full-court defense, especially in the third quarter. After sophomore guard Delanie Hill hit four of Providence’s six 3-pointers in the second quarter to cut the Panthers’ halftime deficit to a bucket, Northern – and particularly junior point guard Christina DeLisa – face-guarded Hill right out of the game. Coach Kim Furlough’s Nighthawks held Providence to a free throw in the third quarter and limited Hill to one field goal in the fourth.
“We knew (Hill) could hit like that … but we felt like, OK, they’re hot. Let’s see if they can maintain it in the second half,” Furlough said. “We knew our depth was going to grind them and that was going to pay off, and it did big-time.”
Offensively, junior guard Lizzie Gram scored seven of her 16 points in the first quarter to help Northern get off to a strong start, and sophomore guard Jasmine Harris took it from there and finished with a game-high 22.
“We knew they didn’t have a lot of depth and they couldn’t afford to foul,” Furlough said. “Our emphasis was just drive, drive, drive because they either had to foul and had no depth or they couldn’t foul us and we’d score.”
Why the Northern boys won
Hopewell hit three 3-pointers and got out in transition off long rebounds and turnovers to go up 20-10 late in the first quarter, but coach Kent Phillips’ Nighthawks adjusted to the Titans’ 2-3 zone defense and worked their way back into the game by utilizing their depth.
“They came out and hit those 3s early,” Phillips said, “but you could see that later they were getting tired, fatigued and the shots stopped going in.”
The shots started going in early for Northern’s Nolan Hodge. In what might have been his final home game, Hodge scored 24 points in the first half, including 17 of the Nighthawks’ 20 in the second quarter.
Then, it was time for Northern’s defense to take over. The Nighthawks held Hopewell to two field goals and nine points in the third quarter, and they pulled away in the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run as their half-court sets carved up the Titans’ defense.
“Finally, we just trusted what we were doing, hit the gaps, made the right reads and found the open looks,” Phillips said.
Three things we learned
1. Jasmine Harris continues to put her stamp on Northern’s postseason run. The 5-foot-7 sophomore guard is almost impossible to contain one-on-one when she can put the ball on the floor, particularly from her preferred starting point on the left side just inside half-court. She’s also a disruptor on defense with her active hands. “Jasmine did a tremendous job of going hard to the basket and finishing,” Furlough said, “and then she would dish if they stopped her. She was big.”
2. Nolan Hodge keeps adding to his legacy as a Nighthawk. After scoring 24 points at Grimsley two weeks ago to help Northern knock off the Metro 4-A co-champions, the 6-5 senior wing punctuated a 32-point night with an emphatic breakaway dunk. “They do a very good job with their 2-3 and we were trying to find the best spot to put Nolan, whether it was on the wing, high post we just wanted him to find a groove,” Phillips said. “When he did we started getting some good looks. … We ran some good sets, he took it strong and got some free throws and got it going.”
3. Hopewell’s Quay Watson is a player to watch. The 5-10 sophomore guard is lightning-quick with the ball in his hands, but also can hit from beyond the arc, find teammates in traffic and force turnovers. Watson left the game with an ankle injury midway through the third quarter and wasn’t as explosive when he returned in the final minute of the period. His absence and the aftereffects of the injury certainly didn’t help the Titans’ cause.
What they said
“This particular group had not been past the second round (of the playoffs), so that was their goal: Get to the third and see what happens then.” — Kim Furlough, Northern Guilford girls coach
“I think this will be one of the bigger teams we’ve seen in terms of height, so it’s going to be an adjustment where we really have to box out and rebound. We’ll be on the road and they’ve got a great student section, so it’s going to be a fun night.” — Kent Phillips, Northern Guilford boys coach, on facing Myers Park on Saturday
Next up
Northern Guilford girls: Saturday, home vs. No. 10 Alexander Central (23-4)
Northern Guilford boys: Saturday, at No. 11 Charlotte Myers Park (16-8)
Box scores
Girls
Providence 9 22 1 8 — 40
Northern Guilford 19 14 18 16 — 67
Providence (18-7) — Delanie Hill 19, Kendall Roess 6, Madison Skinner 5, Eva Butler 4, Lindsey Nolan 4, Ella Rising 2.
Northern Guilford (27-0) — Jasmine Harris 22, Lizzie Gram 16, Jadyn Newsome 12, Abby Mulry 9, Laurel Zlotkowski 4, Emily Peeden 2, Emma Wagoner 2.
Boys
Hopewell 20 14 9 20 — 63
Northern Guilford 14 20 14 25 — 73
Hopewell (14-15) — Quay Watson 15, Derrick Eley 15, Will Harvey 12, Anthony Moore 10, Isaiah Cooke 5, Ty Thompson 4, Travis Horne 2.
Northern Guilford (18-8) — Nolan Hodge 32, Manny Elliott 13, Jackson Helms 13, Vance Bolyard 9, Jordan Williams 4, Michael Juergens 2.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.