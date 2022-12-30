Bassett rallies for win over Rockingham at Nissan Holiday Tournament

WENTWORTH – A strong second half push was the story as Bassett came back from a first half deficit to lock up a 72-63 over Rockingham at the Reidsville Nissan Holiday Basketball Tournament Thursday night.

Walkertown opened up strong beginning with a 5-0 run, but a bucket by Lane Powell followed by a 3-point shot by Evan Shotwell helped the Cougars eventually tie the game at 9-9 near the midway point of the opening frame. A pair of 3’s by Powell and Cameron Perdue paved the way to Rockingham taking an 18-16 lead at the end of the first quarter.

It was a tooth-and-nail battle as a one possession game until Powell and Shotwell drained 3-pointers as the Cougars extended the lead to 8 points at 30-22 heading down the stretch. The Bengals would rally however as they cut the Rockingham lead to 32-30 at the half.

That momentum shift carried over as Bassett forward Ja’ricous Hairston heated up from the 3-point line as well as several scores in the post. Meanwhile, Rockingham hit a cold stretch as the Bengals lead grew to 57-41 by the end of the third quarter.

The Cougars would whittle the lead down to 10, but that strong third period offensive explosion by Bassett proved too much to overcome.

Hairston led Bassett with a game-high 30 points, including a pair of 3-point baskets. Elijah Stokes scored 12 and hit a pair of 3’s as well. As a team, the Bengals drained six 3-point buckets over the course of the night.

Dalton “Dynamite” Johnson led the Cougars with 22. Shotwell had a big night as well, knocking down five 3’s on his way to 20 points and Powell added 16 which included a pair of 3’s.

Rockingham All-Tournament team included Johnson and Shotwell.

All-Tournament selections for Bassett were Landon Harbour and Hairston.

UP NEXT: Bassett (2-1, 4-6) travels to take on Mecklenburg County (4-4) Jan. 3. Rockingham (1-2, 1-10) hosts Mid-State 3A Conference foe High Point Central (1-2, 1-12) Jan. 4.

BOX SCORE

B 16 14 27 22 72

R 18 14 9 15 63