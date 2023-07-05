SUMMERFIELD - Bethany High School freshmen softball players Peyton Weavil and Audrey Waddell were recently selected as North Carolina 1A All-State players Wolves Athletics Director Rusty Lee announced this week.

The duo were key members of a team that closed out the 2023 campaign with a 16-7 overall record and helped guide Bethany to the third round of the NCHSAA state playoffs.

In addition, the Wolves swept the league with an unblemished 8-0 league mark and won the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference regular season championship.

Both players were solid in the field as well as at the plate.

Weavil had a .554 batting average and a .588 on base percentage. She scored 27 runs, had 41 hits and 31 RBIs. She not only pitched, but played multiple positions and was equally adept anywhere on the field as she closed out 2023 with a .907 fielding percentage.

Waddell had a .500 batting average and .518 on base percentage. She had 40 hits, 20 RBIs and scored 36 runs. She was strong on defense as well, finishing the season with a .839 fielding percentage. Like her teammate, Waddell also pitched and played multiple positions.

Considering Bethany only lost one senior to graduation, they will once again be loaded with experienced talent and poised to bring home more championship hardware in 2024.