SUMMERFIELD – The Bethany baseball team is brimming with confidence after a tough 7-6 win over No. 27 seed Leadership Academy in the first round 1A NCHSAA state playoffs May 9.

If you like offense, then you would have loved Tuesday’s first round game as the Falcons hit .375 as a unit while the Wolves posted a collective .444 batting average.

Both squads had 12 hits each and Leadership Academy had five RBIs as compared to seven for Bethany.

The Falcons took the early 1-0 lead to close out the first inning, but Bethany responded in impressive fashion, plating five runs.

They added another for insurance in the fourth for the 6-3 advantage, but Leadership Academy kept the pressure up scoring a pair of runs in the fifth to cut the Wolves lead to 6-5. In addition, the Falcons defense kept Bethany off the board in two scoreless innings in the fifth and sixth. Leadership Academy tied the game at 6-6 in the top of the seventh, but the Wolves plated the winning run in the bottom of the frame to secure the win and punch their collective ticket to the second round of the post season.

A veteran squad featuring seven seniors has the benefit of a deep bullpen that has seen seven different players start this season. Brayden Dilday has seen the most action, pitching 39.2 innings and striking out 51 opposing batters. Jebakiah Smith has also seen significant playing time as well, pitching 25 innings and striking out 32.

Offensively, Bethany has shown they can compete with the best with nine players hitting over .500 for the season.

About Face

After a sluggish start, where the Wolves lost their first five-consecutive games, the team really showed what they were made of as they won 10 out of 11 down the stretch to earn a post season bid.

Led by the big three of Brock Hall (.700 batting average, 35 hits, 26 RBIs), Jebakiah Smith (batting average .519, 28 hits, 21 RBIs) and Jacob Schick – (.468 batting average, 22 hits, 10 RBIs) – the Wolves are actually solid from the top to the bottom of the lineup.

Bethany closed out with a two game lead over second place Cornerstone Charter to claim the 2023 the Northwest Piedmont Conference regular season title.

The Wolves showed their toughness during the regular season as they gave out-of-conference powerhouse Morehead (20-5), one of the top teams in the region, all they could handle in a 7-6 loss March 10.

UP NEXT: No. 6 Bethany (10-7) hosts No. 22 Starmount (9-13) in the second round Friday night.

BOX SCORE

L 1 2 0 0 2 0 1 6

B 0 5 0 1 0 0 1 7