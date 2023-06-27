SUMMERFIELD - Bethany Community School Athletics Director Rusty Lee announced Monday the Wolves are adding an experienced new head girls volleyball coach to the department.

Trevor Hewitt joins Bethany after seven years owning and directing Twin City Volleyball Academy in Advance, NC.

He also previously served as head varsity coach at Page High School in Greensboro from 2006 to 2018, eventually leading the Pirates to multiple NCHSAA state playoff appearances as well as winning several conference championships during that span.

Lee, the former Page AD from 1991 to 2018, worked with Hewitt for 13 seasons and the reunion seemed like a perfect fit for all concerned.

“I was interested to get back into teaching and the charter school aspect was really attractive to me. I didn’t want to go back to a public school per se, but the chance to work at a charter school with the kids that want to be there was really appealing and getting the chance to work with Rusty again was a big draw,” Hewitt said.

“At Page, he brought me in and let me do my thing and I appreciated the hands-off approach to help me grow the program. He was there when I needed support and together we started to get kids to commit to playing volleyball year-round and as a result, the players and the team got better,” said the new coach.

Prior to his stint at Page, Hewitt coached at Guilford College, the Piedmont Volleyball Club, the Carolina Region High Performance Volleyball Program and the USA Volleyball High Performance Pipeline.

Before moving to North Carolina from Delaware in 2005, Hewitt worked with the Brandywine Volleyball Club with both the girls and boys teams. He has also had coaching stops at Thomas McKean High School, Salesianum High School and John Dickinson High School.

Lee has been working hard to help raise the profile at Bethany in his first year as the Wolves Athletics Director. Bethany has already experienced post season success this past season in other sports and Lee is hoping to raise the bar in volleyball as well.

Lee says expectations are high amongst coaches and the student-athletes moving forward.

“We just want to get people on board that have that same educational and athletic philosophy that we can win with the kids that we’ve got and develop them. We want them to learn those educational values in the classroom, in the fields and on the court. This past spring was a real culture shift with the success we had. They understand that we can be real competitive and the kids are buying-in,” Lee said.

The Wolves are a 1A NCHSAA program that closed out the 2022-2023 volleyball campaign at 5-16 competing in the Northwest Piedmont Conference. It’s a solid league with Bethany competing against Bishop McGuinnes, Carver, College Prep & Leadership Academy, Cornerstone Charter, Leadership Academy, Millennium, Piedmont Classical, Triad Math and Science Academy and Winston-Salem Prep in conference play.

“The leaders in the administration with school and athletics, everybody challenges each other to take the next step and Trevor plans to do that here,” said Lee.

Hewitt has not met with the players yet, but plans to hold a team meeting in early July to introduce himself. He plans to hold voluntary workouts as summer schedules allow.

The University of Delaware graduate, who majored in history and education in college, will be teaching business and personal finance under the umbrella of the social studies department at Bethany.