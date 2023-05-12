SUMMERFIELD – The Bethany softball team (15-6) has been working all season to take the program to the next level and the players hard work is paying off as they have already won a first round 1A NCHSAA state playoff game with an impressive 12-5 victory over No. 25 seed Hayesville May 9.

After sweeping the league competition, and winning the Northwest Piedmont Conference regular season championship, the Wolves were rewarded with a No. 8 seed in the western region.

In the first round game, Bethany broke open a 2-2 tie in the opening frame plating three runs in the fourth before the Yellowjackets tied the game up in the top of the fifth at 5-5.

The Wolves offense really heated up down the stretch to turn the tide of the game.

Bethany basically put on an offensive clinic in the sixth, scoring seven runs to blow the game wide open. The defense didn’t allow a score in the top of the seventh to put the win on ice.

Nine different players had at least one hit on the night.

Payton Weavil led the way offensively with a trio of hits and a pair of RBIs. Kayla Dick had three hits as well and Audrey Waddell, Leah Denny and Gracie Marshall each added two apiece. Emily Berger and Teryn Branch both had hits as well.

Weavil and Berger had a pair of RBIs and Waddell, Denny and Marshall each plated a run as well.

The Wolves set the bar high with a challenging out-of-conference schedule featuring McMichael, North Stokes, Morehead, and Grimsley and that tough competition undeniably has helped prepare the team for post season play.

Bethany’s run this season is particularly in impressive considering their overall youth. The team has just one senior, one junior, three sophomores and eight freshmen, so the best may be yet to come in future years.

UP NEXT: Bethany hosts No. 9 South Davidson in the second round Friday.

BOX SCORE

H 2 0 0 0 3 0 0 5

B 2 0 0 3 0 7 X 12