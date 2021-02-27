Big first half propels Western Alamance to win over Rockingham in season opener

WENTWORTH - A big first half offensively, and a two-quarter defensive shutout, turned out to be the primary factors in Western Alamance’s 45-14 win over Rockingham in the Cougars 2021 debut Thursday night.
Things were going well in the earlyl going for the Warriors, who had already put RCHS in a 10-0 hole.
After Western’s defense forced a RHCH three-and out near midfield, a bad snap on the punt set the Warriors up on the doorstep of the red zone. Three plays later, quarterback Kendall McKoy threw and 18 yard touchdown pass to Mason Hogsed and after the P.A.T., the lead grew to 17-0 by the end of the first quarter.
Two more touchdowns followed in the second period to account for a commanding 31-0 advantage at halftime.
Credit Rockingham’s halftime locker room adjustments as they held Western Alamance scoreless for the entire third quarter, but the Warriors defense continued their shutout as well, holding the Cougars scoreless heading into the fourth period.
McCoy drew pay-dirt once again early in the final frame on an 11-yard run to increase the lead to 38-0, but then RCHS finally started to find their footing offensively.
On the ensuing kickoff, Rockingham return specialist Dylan Apple found a seam and moved the ball past the 50 for the Cougars best field position of the night. Seven plays later, Rockingham quarterback Luke Smith punched it into the end zone to cut the lead to 38-7 with 7:28 remaining in the fourth.
Moments later, Cougars senior Colby Doss recovered the onside kick near midfield, and on the next possession, Smith hit Apple on a deep sideline route for a 39 yard gain to set up a first down at the 11 yard line. On the following play, Ryan Covington scored on a rushing TD to make it 38-14.
Rockingham tried one more on-side kick, but this time Western Alamance recovered near mid-field. Six plays later, the Warriors punched it into the end zone to close out the win.
UP NEXT:
Rockingham (0-1) at McMichael (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Western Alamance (1-0) versus Morehead (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Western Alamance 17 14 0 14 – 45
Rockingham County 0 0 0 14 – 14
SCORING LOG
First Quarter
W – Jordan Dumornay runs a 36 yard sweep around the right edge for a touchdown. Jacob Carter P.A.T. kick good, 10:37 7-0
W – Carter kicked a 32 yard field goal. 5:16 10-0
W – Quarterback Kendall McKoy threw and 18 yard touchdown pass to Mason Hogsed. Carter P.A.T. kick good, 5:35 17-0
Second Quarter
W – McKoy 1 yard run for touchdown. Carter P.A.T kick good, 3:01 24-0
W – McKoy 1 yard touchdown pass to Eric Wagoner Carter P.A.T. kick good, 1:58 31-0
Fourth Quarter
W – McKoy 1 yard run for touchdown. Carter P.A.T kick good, 11:09 38-0
R – Luke Smith rush for 1 yard touchdown. Juan Gonzalez P.A.T. kick good, 7:28 38-7
R – Ryan Covington scored on an 11 yard run. Gonzalez P.A.T. kick good, 6:49 38-14.
W – McKoy 1 yard run for touchdown. Carter P.A.T kick good, 3:55 45-14