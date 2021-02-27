Big first half propels Western Alamance to win over Rockingham in season opener

WENTWORTH - A big first half offensively, and a two-quarter defensive shutout, turned out to be the primary factors in Western Alamance’s 45-14 win over Rockingham in the Cougars 2021 debut Thursday night.

Things were going well in the earlyl going for the Warriors, who had already put RCHS in a 10-0 hole.

After Western’s defense forced a RHCH three-and out near midfield, a bad snap on the punt set the Warriors up on the doorstep of the red zone. Three plays later, quarterback Kendall McKoy threw and 18 yard touchdown pass to Mason Hogsed and after the P.A.T., the lead grew to 17-0 by the end of the first quarter.

Two more touchdowns followed in the second period to account for a commanding 31-0 advantage at halftime.

Credit Rockingham’s halftime locker room adjustments as they held Western Alamance scoreless for the entire third quarter, but the Warriors defense continued their shutout as well, holding the Cougars scoreless heading into the fourth period.

McCoy drew pay-dirt once again early in the final frame on an 11-yard run to increase the lead to 38-0, but then RCHS finally started to find their footing offensively.