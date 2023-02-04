WENTWORTH - A first half grinder, where neither team could buy a bucket, turned in dramatic fashion in the second half as Dudley heated up from beyond the arc and eventually rolled to a 72-48 win over Rockingham in the second half of the Mid-State 3A round-robin rivalry Friday night.

The Panthers only managed three free throws near the midway point of the first period, while the Cougars were scoreless. Finally both teams started to have some success as Dudley slipped into the driver’s seat with a 17-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Rockingham made it a two-possession game thanks to a corner 3-pointer by Lane Powell, but the Panthers maintained a three possession advantage at 26-19 by halftime.

The tide turned considerably in Dudley in the third quarter thanks to good perimeter shooting. A pair of 3-pointers by Denzel Foster and Jaden Ingram, as well as some shots in the lane, put Dudley up front 48-29 heading into the final frame.

Even though Rockingham started the find their collective rhythm offensively in the fourth period, posting 19, the Panthers poured it on adding 24 points to close out the victory.

Dudley’s Sofiyan Oumarou, DJ Parker and Jaden Ingram led the Panthers with 10 points each on a balanced scoring night where 11 different players netted at least a bucket.

Nick Rumbley led the Cougars with a game-high 21 points, Lane Powell added 10 and Dynamite Johnson had 9 to pace Rockingham offensively.

Dudley won the first game in the series by a 69-32 margin Jan. 6.

UP NEXT: Rockingham (3-9, 3-18) travels to face Northeast Guilford (5-7, 8-12) and Dudley (10-2, 17-4) hosts Southern Guilford (10-1, 17-4) Feb. 7.

BOX SCORE

D 17 11 20 24 72

R 7 13 9 19 48