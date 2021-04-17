Bill that would change realignment plan scheduled for committee vote Tuesday

RALEIGH — A proposed bill that would overturn the planned N.C. High School Athletic Association realignment for Onslow County schools is scheduled to receive a committee vote next week.

House Bill 276 is scheduled to be considered by the House Committee on Local Government on Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.

The bill, which was introduced by Rep. Phil Shepard (R-Onslow), would pave the way for an all-Onslow County conference. Rep. Jerry Carter (R-Rockingham), Rep. George Cleveland (R-Onslow), and Rep. Larry Pittman (R-Cabarrus) also sponsored the bill.

Under the approved realignment plan, which was voted on by the NCHSAA Board of Directors last month, Jacksonville High School and Northside-Jacksonville High School were assigned to a 3A/4A split conference with Havelock, and New Bern in Craven County and D.H. Conley, J.H. Rose, and South Central in Pitt County. Dixon, Richlands, Swansboro, and White Oak — additional Onslow County schools — are assigned to a separate 3A conference, along with Croatan and West Carteret in Carteret County.