Bill that would change realignment plan scheduled for committee vote Tuesday

RALEIGH — A proposed bill that would overturn the planned N.C. High School Athletic Association realignment for Onslow County schools is scheduled to receive a committee vote next week.
House Bill 276 is scheduled to be considered by the House Committee on Local Government on Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.
The bill, which was introduced by Rep. Phil Shepard (R-Onslow), would pave the way for an all-Onslow County conference. Rep. Jerry Carter (R-Rockingham), Rep. George Cleveland (R-Onslow), and Rep. Larry Pittman (R-Cabarrus) also sponsored the bill.
Under the approved realignment plan, which was voted on by the NCHSAA Board of Directors last month, Jacksonville High School and Northside-Jacksonville High School were assigned to a 3A/4A split conference with Havelock, and New Bern in Craven County and D.H. Conley, J.H. Rose, and South Central in Pitt County. Dixon, Richlands, Swansboro, and White Oak — additional Onslow County schools — are assigned to a separate 3A conference, along with Croatan and West Carteret in Carteret County.
If passed, the bill would combine the six 3A Onslow County teams into one conference. It would leave the schools in Carteret, Craven, and Pitt counties in incomplete conferences. Such a move would leave the NCHSAA to figure out a new conference alignment before the fall season begins in August.
A change this late in the realignment process would also complicate scheduling for individual schools, which have already begun putting schedules together for the upcoming school year.
House Bill 276 is a local bill, which means it impacts fewer than 15 counties. If passed by both the House and Senate, local bills do not require the signature of the governor, which means it would become law.
The bill was previously scheduled to be voted on in committee a few weeks ago, but was pulled at the last minute. Rep. Shepard told HighSchoolOT at the time he pulled it himself to work on further preparation.